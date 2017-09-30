Egyptian Barley Salad To Citrus Slaw: 8 Flavor-Packed Fall Salads

Thanks to stunning seasonal produce, fall salads are the best! Fight off the urge to to reach for cold weather comfort food, and fill yourself up with one of these fresh, colorful salads instead.

Inspired by the flavors of Egypt, this barley salad contains crunchy pistachios, tangy pomegranate molasses, and cilantro, all balanced by warm, earthy spices and sweet golden raisins. Chunks of feta, scallions, and pomegranate seeds adorn the top, making a gorgeous composed salad with lively flavors and textures. GET THE RECIPE

Dried cranberries and toasted walnuts make this carrot slaw perfect for fall. I like to serve it with a warm crusty baguette for lunch, or as a healthy side to sandwiches or burgers. GET THE RECIPE

This bright and crunchy citrus slaw is delicious alongside burgers or Sloppy Joes. Make it ahead of time as the flavor improves the longer it sits. GET THE RECIPE

Made with shredded kale, crisp pancetta, tart apples, and pecans in a zingy maple vinaigrette, this salad just screams fall. It’s wildly addictive — even my husband, who is not much of a salad guy, cannot get enough of it. GET THE RECIPE

Peppery arugula, crisp apples, manchego, and lightly toasted almonds in a cider vinaigrette make a beautiful salad that’s all fall. GET THE RECIPE

I make this earthy lentil and vegetable salad when I get fed up with hasty on-the-go lunches and am craving something wholesome. It’s made with French green lentils, which are ideal for salads because they stay firm and hold their shape when cooked. GET THE RECIPE

If you’ve had dinner at my house, chances are you’ve had this salad. It’s perfect for entertaining — the glazed pecans and goat cheese dress it up, and the vinaigrette is one of those salty-sweet-tangy flavor combinations that everyone loves. GET THE RECIPE