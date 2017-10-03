The usually-bright lights of the Empire State Building in New York City and the Eiffel Tower in Paris did not illuminate the night sky on Monday. Both iconic landmarks went dark in honor of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The Empire State Building announced it would darken its lights “in sympathy for the victims and those affected” by the Las Vegas attack. Only an “orange halo” would appear, to “shine a light on gun violence awareness.”
In Paris, the lights of the Eiffel Tower were turned off to honor the Las Vegas victims as well as the two women who died in the Sunday knife attack in Marseille.
The darkened tower cast an eerie silhouette against the cloudy sky.
Other iconic buildings also changed colors in tribute to those who died in Sunday’s mass shooting. The Space Needle in Seattle went partially dark, and at One World Trade Center in Manhattan, an orange band of light shone from the building’s spire.
In Las Vegas, the typically-glittering Strip was shrouded in darkness.
Politicians, members of the military, celebrities and others took part in moments of silence on Monday, gathered for vigils or offered special tributes in remembrance of the lives lost.
Even hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, currently grappling with a crisis of its own, mourned with the city of Las Vegas.
