Eight Is Enough: Striking The Right Balance In Business and Life!

Balance. We hear the term tossed around often but what is it really? Some call it organized chaos and others may consider it the art of creative multi-tasking. But how do we translate it practically in the grand scheme of your life’s blueprint and tapestry.

We recently caught up with, The Millionaire Mom, Lenika Scott, wife, mother of six daughters, show host, serial entrepreneur, minister, mentor and global leader in the direct sales industry to have her share eight (8) practical strategies that may help strike the right balance for you.

Clarify Core Values. What’s primarily important to you? What’s driving the center of your internal compass? Philip Green says “It’s all about the quality of life and to find the healthy balance between work, family and friends.” For our family, we’ve defined those values as God, family, and work/business, etc.

Communication. Whether you’re coordinating your children’s activities, planning regular date nights or setting team goals, this is critical because communication is the two-way channel for identifying and clarifying expectations.

Connection. It’s important to stay in tune and engaged with the people and priorities that matters most to you. You can communicate but still not be actively listening or interested in the other party. You may be physically present but not “present in the moment.”

Consistency. I’ve adopted this phase and believe it wholeheartedly, “how you do anything, is how you do everything.” Although, it sounds like an oxymoron, you can achieve balance through consistency. One suggestion is put simple systems in place that’s tailored what you need to get accomplished. Automate everything from business and travel planning, to paying your bills online, or even setting mobile reminders for your children’s sporting or extra-curricular activities.

Create A Checklist. Expounding more on putting systems in place, writing, journaling or printing a daily list helps you to execute quickly and effectively no matter what you’re doing or where you are. It’s a quick reference to help you stay organized and on task.

Carve Out “Me” Time. Depending on how aggressive your schedule is or daily responsibilities are, there will be times when you must intentionally block off on your calendar and invest the necessary time for self-care, resetting, refreshing and alike. If you don’t take care of yourself, no one else will.

Cook By The Clock. On those days, when you are just worn out but still want to eat at home, you can always plan your meals ahead of time (few days in advance or for the entire week) and cook meals that are easy prep and under 30 minutes. There are tons of food sites (www.food.com) with a variety of delicious, healthy and nutritious recipes where you can find meal ideas that suits your palette.

Clear The Clutter. This one is a biggie. Clutter can be identified in physical spaces, emotional spaces and spiritual spaces. Our environment affects our productivity and ability to get things accomplished. For some, it may require prayer to focus and shift your day into divine alignment. For others, you simply may need to buy storage containers or fashionable stow-away baskets for the office. Perhaps stop writing business proposals while watching TV from the comfort of your bed at 2pm in the afternoon if it distracts you from getting things done. Get up! De-cluttering may require for you to leave the familiar and find a quiet and solitude place to disconnect from the norm.

Follow The Millionaire Mom: https://www.facebook.com/LenikaScottBiz/