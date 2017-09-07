Eight Must-See Fall Contemporary Art Gallery Shows in New York City

Fall is waiting in the wings, and with it arrives a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across New York City. From Chelsea to Bushwick, TriBeCa to the Lower East Side, the solo and group shows opening over the next two weeks will shed light on contemporary trends in art-making.

By now we’ve fully digested the Trump presidency and are pivoting to understand an increasingly social yet uncertain world; we anticipate artificial intelligence and increasingly call for overhauling outdated sociopolitical histories....so, what next?

Let’s take a closer look to uncover how artists are digesting and breathing new life into social dialogue and cultivating new looks at our post-truth and post-digital Zeitgeist with upcoming exhibitions, beginning in Chelsea..

image courtesy the artist previous gallery exhibition view, Jordan Casteel artworks

Casteel’s brilliant mastery of the intimacy of portraiture is on full view with Nights in Harlem. By focusing her efforts on Harlem, an area that has seen rapid bouts of gentrification over the years, Casteel shines a light on the everyday lives of Harlem residents and humanizes her subjects in a meaningful way. Casteel, a former artist-in-residence at the Studio Museum in Harlem, lends her talent to creating memorable and breathtaking portraits combining an eye for evocative color and meticulous detail. She has clearly centered her subjects within the framework of their existing reciprocal personal relationship, lending a sensitive and nuanced perspective. Casey Kaplan gallery is located at 121 West 27th Street.

image courtesy Sikemma Jenkins &Co. Kara Walker, 10 Years Massacre (and its Retelling) #3, 2009Mixed media, cut paper and acrylic on gessoed panel.

Walker is renowned for her work with silhouettes, depicting the plight of African-Americans and probing our collective consciousness with disturbing, obfuscated imagery recalling the Antebellum history of the United States. Through the years she has delved deeper into this realm of her practice, exploring variations on these themes. This Fall, for her upcoming exhibition she has co-opted hyperbolic marketing language to reveal the weighty and unrealistic expectations tethered to artists for solo gallery shows, proclaiming the exhibition to be “THE MOST ASTOUNDING AND IMPORTANT PAINTING SHOW OF THE FALL ART SHOW VIEWING SEASON”. This title mounts a not-so-subtle satire of the sentiment behind the flowery, exuberant language used in gallery press releases. Regardless, the title holds a grain of truth: any exhibition of Walker’s is a must-see, including her current installation in collaboration with Hank Willis Thomas at the Baltimore Museum of Art on view through Spring 2018. Sikkema, Jenkins & Co. is located at 530 West 22nd Street.

image courtesy Pace Gallery Maya Lin, Silver Niagara, 2012-13, recycled silver

Lin’s minimal qualities obscure her deft attention to nature’s intrinsic subtleties. A working architect (in tandem with her artistic practice), Lin delineates space and elements in striking, organic strokes. Renowned for her impactful public art projects including the Washington D.C. Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and the Montgomery, AL Civil Rights Memorial, Lin incorporates natural elements into many of her works. Investigating these building blocks of our natural surroundings allows Lin to focus on a deeper exploration of how we relate to the materials around us. Lin’s sensitive exploration of the beauty of our natural surroundings belies their fragility and ephemerality. Pace gallery is located at 537 West 24th Street.

image courtesy Marianne Boesky gallery Sanford Biggers, The Talk, 2016 (glitter, tar and fabric on repurposed quilt)

Biggers has sustained a lasting and firm impact on the contemporary art world. An original of the now-ubiquitous “multi-disciplinary artists”, Biggers is unafraid to explore themes ranging from politics to polemical thought, Buddhism to Biggie Smalls through his practice. His work has frequently adopted vernacular viewpoints, from musical stylings (hip-hop, jazz) to quilt-making: in fact, since 2014 many of his works have incorporated repurposed quilts. A graduate of the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture and the PS. 1 International Studio Program, Biggers ”improvises” within a variety of mediums, and his daring experimentation continue to provide emerging artists with unending inspiration. Marianne Boesky is located at 507 West 24th Street.

DOWNTOWN/UPTOWN

image courtesy Foxy Production Petra Cortright at Foxy Production

View a work by Petra Cortright and you’ll easily recognize her work at future exhibitions. An imaginative and ingenious post-digital artist, Cortright’s unmistakable stylings traipse between Real World and immersive fictions. She has presided over artworks incorporating virtual video interventions and cinema verité alike. Extensive layering and video manipulation hold sway in her decidedly multidisciplinary practice. She has collaborated with fellow artists and leaders in adjoining fields such as fashion and technology, and her work is prescient in an age of constant and consistent digital manipulation. Foxy Production is located at 2 East Broadway, 200, New York.

image courtesy Catinca Tabacaru Joe Brittain at Catarina Tabacaru

Does Brittain belong in an alternative present? Merging and diverging between object and action, Brittain combs the archive to juxtapose lived histories against our evolving present. Brittain applies an interdisciplinary approach in his practice, delineating the space between fiction and fact and layering the two until the distance is indistinguishable. By implicating raw materials in this research of our lived history within the material world, Brittain complicates our relationship with the visceral through documented processes. This show promises to be a feast for the senses. Catinca Tabacaru is located at 250 Broome Street, New York.

image courtesy Gavin Brown's Enterprise Rachel Rose in situ at VIVA ARTE VIVA, 56th Venice Biennale

A standout at this year’s Venice Biennial, Rachel Rose has a Promethean grasp of post-digital mastery that we can only hope she’ll continue to dispense. Oscillating between real video and animation, appropriating from her own canon within the same time-based artwork, Rose is a new media mentalist, entrancing viewers of her work. Originally specializing as an abstract painter under Rirkrit Tiravanija at Columbia, Rose is most known for her ongoing new media explorations, combining sound and image in apparently simple yet mesmerizing ways. This show is sure to be a standout for 2017. Gavin Brown’s Enterprise is located at 439 West 127th Street.

BROOKLYN