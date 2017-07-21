Electric Zoo returns Labor Day Weekend with "The 6th Boro" - Interview + Playlist

Electric Zoo is one of New York City’s largest music festivals. Taking place over Labor Day Weekend, the line up covers a wide spectrum of sounds, from Sub Focus to Claptone to Dixon. For this year’s 9th edition, the team behind Zoo has not only collaborated with European dance brands such as Awakenings and elrow, but also recreated an imaginary “6th Boro” of the city. Ahead of the festival, Belarus born Brooklynite (and Chief Marketing Officer) Michael Julian discussed his experience with both dance music and the festival. Check the interview below as well as an Electric Zoo playlist from Spotify.

Can you tell me about your early experiences with dance music? When my family and I moved to New York from eastern Europe in the early 90s, the scene was incredible. It was the heyday for so many legendary clubs: Palladium, Tunnel, Twilo, Limelight, Roxy, Sound Factory. Naturally, I started sneaking out to go clubbing while I was still in High School, around 1995. The music in NY nightclubs back then was really special, plus I was really drawn to the community and the relationships that were created on those dance floors. I’m still friends with many people who were a part of the scene back then. By the time I was 19, I was hooked. I was always out clubbing, we had a really deep crew - it was like having a big extended family. Our lifestyle was very different from the rest of the World and I LOVED IT!…..so I decided I was going to become a promoter.

How did you get involved with Electric Zoo? By around 2004, I was getting tired of doing so many club shows. I'd been living this life for about 10 years and at the time we were producing three, four, sometimes five parties every single week. The golden era of clubbing in Manhattan was coming to an end. The dance music scene around the world was changing, and it was a good time to look for new challenges. Mike Bindra and Laura De Palma, who later became my mentors and friends, offered for me to join their Made Event, which at the time was already NYC's top promoter. I was really inspired by them, particularly by their drive to produce massive shows with spectacular production. We were producing sold-out shows in iconic venues like Roseland, McCarren Pool, The Tobacco Warehouse, eventually Madison Square Garden and many more. In addition to the big rooms, Made had smaller underground music shows, featuring the world’s most respectable artists of house music & techno, the genres I had grown to love by then. That type of musical diversity became a part of Electric Zoo’s DNA, starting with our very first edition in 2009 - we've always tried to stay ahead of the trends, both in mainstream EDM and in underground house and techno, and always pair the biggest names with the dj’s coming in behind them.

Being a part of Made Event (and then Electric Zoo) has definitely changed my life. I would have been a different person if my journey didn’t land me here. Every year, I have a ritual to walk the festival field on Friday, just about 15 minutes before we open the gates, with my eyes shut….taking deep breaths and thinking about how much I love what I do and what Electric Zoo means to me. At that moment, I know that I am more excited about the next three days than any other human alive.

How do you deliver that experience? It takes a very hard-working, passionate and talented team who sleeps, eats and breathes Electric Zoo 365 days a year. In 2015, we’ve changed our creative approach and decided to have a unique theme for Ezoo every year, and that would influence the production, decor and our marketing strategy. First it was Electric Zoo: Transformed, then Electric Zoo: Wild Island, but this year we wanted to pay homage to our city, so we created "The 6th Boro”. Stage designs are going to easily be the best we've dreamed up yet. We’ve got one of the best line-ups to ever hit New York City and lots of surprises will be awaiting for the fans on-site, it’s going to be epic!

How many people are working on this? Our core team is small, but we work with a lot of amazing agencies and vendors who each assist us with a particular part of Ezoo. It takes a strong team effort to successfully produce a large music festival like ours.

What is the purpose of bringing in international dance brands such as elrow? I love the European scene! The quality of parties being thrown in Ibiza, Berlin, Amsterdam, London is just mind-blowing. We want New Yorkers and fans from all over the world who attend Electric Zoo to experience those first hand. We had Dutch techno brand Awakenings here back in 2015 taking over Sunday School stage for 2 days - Rocco and the team will return in 2017 as Awakenings will have its own stage all 3 days at The 6th Boro. We were lucky enough to bring elrow, which is one of the biggest parties in the world, over here for the first time last year and they absolutely killed it. Their crazy carnival vibe was blowing kids minds, and you could see people having their eyes opened to something completely new. We're beyond delighted to have them back on a bigger stage with a monstrous line-up in 2017. We are very happy to keep being able to bring the best in Europe to the US festival scene and we’ll continue doing so every year.

Any acts you’re really looking forward to? Thats like asking me which one of my two kids I favour. I really love our entire lineup this year. There are a lot of artists I am excited to have on the bill, but personally, I am going to catch at least part of these 10 sets: Sasha & Digweed, Tchami, Excision, Rezz, Above & Beyond, deadmau5 b2b Eric Prydz, The Black Madonna, Jauz, Dixon and Henrik Schwarz.

How do you get people who may not be interested in electronic music excited about the festival? You know, the biggest change in the industry in the last few years has been making festivals about so much more than just the lineup, and we've grown with that in mind. We want to create a paradigm shift to make people understand that they don't need to be into the music to have a blast at a festival these days. Sure, come and dance your ass off, discover new music, watch your favorite artists perform, but there is so much more. Eat New York’s best food, meet interesting people, make new friends, have a cocktail, enjoy art installations, watch graffiti artists paint live, relax on the grass, watch the sunset with breathtaking views of Manhattan and enjoy spectacular lights shows and fireworks. We want people to come and be able to have unforgettable experiences and create life-lasting memories. If you can deliver those moments for people, they will keep coming back year after year, regardless of how the music evolves and changes.

Any advice for people wanting to work in electronic music, but not be onstage? Look for the organization you want to work for and get started anywhere. The business is about people and connections, so try to learn from seasoned professional who know this industry, who can teach and mentor you. In the beginning, that's a lot more valuable and important than the paycheck - trust me!!

Start your career in this industry with the right team. Thats the key, surround yourself with good and experienced people who can really show you the ropes and help you grow. Also, keep up with music. Listen to as many DJ sets from major festivals and club nights as possible to discover new artists and understand the trends. And try to go to as many of those clubs and festivals as you can too!

Most importantly, ask yourself why you want to work in this industry. If you can’t find the answers, then you are going into it for the wrong reasons and you should re-consider. It takes love to make it in this business.