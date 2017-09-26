Electronic Husband-Wife Band, CarpoolParty Are "Vapordancing" Across The US- Tour Dates

A funky and fresh love for retro, pseudo nostalgic overtones, and an artful detachment into a pure-pop alternate universe unite the husband/wife, co-producer duo, Carpoolparty. Blending disco, vaporwave, funk and hip hop, the duo commits to a subconscious familiarity moving your body in the form of, Vapordance, a music genre created by Carpoolparty in late 2015. You can find out more about how they created the genre here. With over 40k views on “I Don’t Care Where I Belong” and nearly 1M views on their YouTube channel, its only a matter of time before the band solidifies the genre and more people catch the Vapordance fever.

The video is quite visually stunning as singer/producer Mary Olguin “vapordances” across some very scenic and idyllic rural and urban landscapes across the United States, from Western Utah, to St Louis, all the way to Nashville. Elements of Vaporwave are unmistakable in Daniel and Mary Olguin’s style as sounds from 90s and 80s pop music, along with fuzzy and warm synths and horns can be heard.

As we see in the video, the band has traveled far and wide. Their voyage is seemingly symbolic of the idea of an actual carpool party; traveling many roads, living in the moment enjoying life, love, and musical expression. Now that’s a thought to dwell on.

The dynamic duo is currently carpooling their way across the United States on tour. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Carpoolparty live in a town near you.

