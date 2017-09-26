Nemo Houston , Contributor Senior Staff Writer, New Houston Music Outlet

Electronic Husband-Wife Band, CarpoolParty Are "Vapordancing" Across The US- Tour Dates

A funky and fresh love for retro, pseudo nostalgic overtones, and an artful detachment into a pure-pop alternate universe unite the husband/wife, co-producer duo, Carpoolparty. Blending disco, vaporwave, funk and hip hop, the duo commits to a subconscious familiarity moving your body in the form of, Vapordance, a music genre created by Carpoolparty in late 2015. You can find out more about how they created the genre here. With over 40k views on “I Don’t Care Where I Belong” and nearly 1M views on their YouTube channel, its only a matter of time before the band solidifies the genre and more people catch the Vapordance fever.

The video is quite visually stunning as singer/producer Mary Olguin “vapordances” across some very scenic and idyllic rural and urban landscapes across the United States, from Western Utah, to St Louis, all the way to Nashville. Elements of Vaporwave are unmistakable in Daniel and Mary Olguin’s style as sounds from 90s and 80s pop music, along with fuzzy and warm synths and horns can be heard.

As we see in the video, the band has traveled far and wide. Their voyage is seemingly symbolic of the idea of an actual carpool party; traveling many roads, living in the moment enjoying life, love, and musical expression. Now that’s a thought to dwell on.

The dynamic duo is currently carpooling their way across the United States on tour. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Carpoolparty live in a town near you.

Dates:

SEPTEMBER 29: ON POP OF THE WORLD STUDIOS / Greensboro, North Carolina

OCTOBER 1: THE RADIO ROOM / Greenville, South Carolina

OCTOBER 6: THE GROVE AT UPCOUNTRY PROVISIONS / Travelers Rest, South Carolina

OCTOBER 7: HATTIE'S TAP AND TAVERN / Charlotte, North Carolina

OCTOBER 8: PIT BULL MANOR / Athens, Georgia

​OCTOBER 21: AXELRAD / Houston, Texas

OCTOBER 24: CHERRYWOOD COFFEEHOUSE / Austin, Texas

NOVEMBER 1: ​DOZEN STREET / Austin, Texas

NOVEMBER 2: KIVA LOUNGE & BAR / San Marcos, Texas

NOVEMBER 3: THE SWAN DIVE / Austin, Texas

NOVEMBER 4: THE COVE / San Antonio, Texas

NOVEMBER 5: BAR PM / Lubbock, Texas

NOVEMBER 6: SOUNDPONY LOUNGE / Tulsa, Oklahoma

NOVEMBER 7: DICKSON STREET PUB / Fayetteville, Arkansas

NOVEMBER 8: CESSPOOL CASTLE / Joplin, Missouri

NOVEMBER 9: RED BRICK BAR / Norman, Oklahoma

NOVEMBER 10: BLACK APPLE CROSSING / Springdale, Arkansas

NOVEMBER 11: CENTRAL STANDARD BREWING / Wichita, Kansas

NOVEMBER 12: CALIFORNOS WESTPORT / Kansas City, Missouri

NOVEMBER 13: GABE'S / Iowa City, Iowa

NOVEMBER 15: DUFFY'S TAVERN / Lincoln, Nebraska

NOVEMBER 17: SAN LUIS VALLEY BREWING COMPANY / Alamosa, Colorado

NOVEMBER 18: HIGH HOPS BREWERY / Windsor, Colorado

