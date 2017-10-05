Elevate Your Game Day With These BBQ Katsu Shrimp Sliders

For football fans, Fall is always the best time of year. There’s plenty to look forward to – the tailgating, comradery and, of course, the food. This year, KING’S HAWAIIAN is giving football foodies something special to check out the next time they find their stomach rumbling before kickoff.

The KING’S HAWAIIAN BBQ Katsu Shrimp Slider is the perfect pregame snack, combining the best of crispy and savory into one, tasty bite. Starting with KING’S HAWAIIAN Smoked Bacon BBQ Sauce, a bit of dijon mustard, and soy sauce, your BBQ katsu shrimp game is sure to impress fans on either sideline.

One of the best parts about this crispy BBQ katsu shrimp slider is the coleslaw, made with red & green cabbage, some kewpie mayo and some rice wine vinegar.

Topped with panko-fried shrimp, and coleslaw, all served on a soft, fluffy KING’S HAWAIIAN Original Sweet Roll, you might need to watch your plate, because this delicious tailgate snack will most likely get intercepted if it’s left unguarded.

See the recipe below to create these for yourself!

Ingredients:

For the Katsu sauce

1/2 cup KING’S HAWAIIAN Smoked Bacon BBQ Sauce

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp Mirin

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp soy sauce

For the cabbage slaw

½ head cabbage, julienned

½ cup kewpi mayo

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

Togorashi, to taste

For the shrimp

20-30 medium raw shrimps, peeled & deveined if possible

4 eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups Panko breadcrumbs

KING’S HAWAIIAN Original Sweet Rolls

Step 1

Combine all ingredients for katsu sauce in bowl. Transfer to a pan and cook on medium/low heat (DON’T boil) and reduce until sauce coats the back of a spoon.

Step 2

To prepare the slaw, mix cabbage with kewpie mayo, rice wine vinegar, and salt, pepper and togorashi to taste.

Step 3

Peel shrimp and devein if you did not buy from the store already done. Crack eggs in a small bowl and whisk with a pinch of salt until completely homogenized for egg wash. In another bowl, add all-purpose flour. Add panko breadcrumbs to another separate bowl.

Step 4

Heat up a skillet or deep fryer with canola oil to 350 F. Dredge shrimp in flour and then in egg wash. Finally, coat in panko bread crumbs. Once all shrimp are coated, fry in the deep fryer until golden brown. Immediately transfer to paper towel to blot excess oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 5

To assemble the slider, coat the inside of the KING’S HAWAIIAN rolls with the Katsu sauce. Add cabbage slaw, fried shrimp, and add top bun to finish. Enjoy!

By Evan Lancaster