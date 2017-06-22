I’ve read the Republican “health care” bill. This is blood money. They’re paying for tax cuts with American lives. pic.twitter.com/298DLguNiM

She also released a video slamming the proposal, saying it would benefit the wealthy and health insurance company CEOs with tax breaks that would come from cuts to Medicaid.

“Take a minute to think about what that means,” she said. “It means that one in five Americans who are getting their health care through Medicaid are going to have to suffer through those cuts.”

She said that includes 30 million children and two out of three seniors in nursing homes.

The bill also makes changes to private insurance allowing cuts to essential services and cuts all federal funding to Planned Parenthood, she noted.

And she concluded by urging her supporters to call Republicans in the Senate to voice their opposition.