Some Democrats chose to skip President Donald Trump’s inauguration. But not Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
And on Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Warren revealed the real reason as to why she just felt compelled to attend.
“I wanted to see it, I wanted it burned into my eyes,” she said. “My view on this was that if there were ever going to be a moment when I was like, ‘Uhh, I’m too tired to get up,’ all I’ve got to do is close my eyes and I’m like, ‘Oh God, I’m up! I’m up! I’m up! I’m ready! I’m back in the fight.’”
Warren acknowledged that the history books will record Jan. 20 as being the day Trump took office, but said it was with the Women’s March the following day that “the world changed” as citizens began to make their voices heard.
