Ellen DeGeneres' Anniversary Post For Portia Is Really Freakin' Sweet

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi celebrated nine years of marriage on Wednesday and marked the occasion by posting some super sweet messages on social media.

DeGeneres shared a black-and-white photo from their Aug. 16, 2008 wedding day with the lovely caption, ”@PortiadeRossi and I got married 9 years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am.”

On Facebook, the TV host posted a video from a 2008 episode of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” that aired after their wedding, in which she shares some photos and details about their big day with her signature humor.

De Rossi also got in on the anniversary love fest, posting a throwback pic of the couple on Instagram. “We’ve been together so long that not only do we look like kids in this picture, but it was taken with a camera! Happy 9th, Thing,” the “Arrested Development” actress wrote.

Back in 2008, the beloved couple got married at their Los Angeles home in front of their closest family and friends and, of course, their dogs. Both brides wore custom Zac Posen designs ― DeGeneres donned an airy blouse and vest with pants, while De Rossi stunned in a pink and white ball gown.

“The love we felt from the people surrounding us, and the love we have for each other, made this the most beautiful and emotional day,” De Rossi told People at the time. “And one that we’ll never forget.”

The couple had run into each other socially over the years but really hit it off at a photo shoot in 2004. De Rossi was instantly smitten.

“She took my breath away,” she told The Advocate of that encounter in a 2005 interview. “That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak. It was amazing.”

They ran into each other again at a 2004 VH1 awards show and began dating shortly after.

In a 2016 interview with People, DeGeneres expressed her gratitude for her amazing wife and partner.