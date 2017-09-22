Ellen Explains Why She Doesn't Want 'Dangerous' Donald Trump On Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres does not see the point in having President Donald Trump on her show.

On Wednesday, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly sat down with DeGeneres to promote her upcoming talk show, “Today with Megyn Kelly.”

During DeGeneres’ interview, she asked Kelly if she would ever have the president on her show.

To this, Kelly, who Trump publicly attacked during his 2016 presidential campaign, said, “Definitely.”

“I would not say ‘no’ to the sitting president of the United States,” Kelly replied. She then asked DeGeneres if she would reject him as a guest.

“Yeah,” the comedian said without missing a beat. “I would not have him on my show.”

TheEllenShow

She continued: “He is who he is and he has enough attention. He has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his message across. There is nothing I’m going to say to him that’s going to change him, and I don’t want to give him a platform, because it validates him.”

DeGeneres, who has had other Republican politicians on her show such as John McCain and former President George W. Bush, has been critical of many of Trump’s policies.

In July, when the commander in chief tweeted about banning transgender individuals from serving in the military, DeGeneres condemned him on Twitter.

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

“We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong,” she wrote.

For DeGeneres, it seems like her refusal to have Trump on her show boils down to respect and toxicity.