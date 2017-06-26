Ellen, You Are Cordially Invited To Crash Our Wedding!

Dear Ellen, today is the 2nd anniversary of nationwide marriage equality in the USA, so it couldn’t be a better time to invite you to come and crash our wedding! Laurie and I married back in 2006 in Massachusetts, where same sex marriage was recognized, but it wasn’t recognized federally and as a binational lesbian couple this led us on a huge journey of LGBTQ advocacy and activism.

Caroline and Laurie Hart

This year we decided we wanted to renew our vows, firstly to show how much we love each other but also as a political statement, our marriage is a sign of our commitment and we will never stop celebrating its importance. Thanks to our wonderful friends and advocates, Ilene Mitnick and Allie Baldwin, we are taking part in the world’s largest all girl wedding, Bride Pride which they are the founders of, this July 22nd in Provincetown, MA. Ilene and Allie are doing everything they can to celebrate LOVEisLOVE as well as giving back, in honor of the brides, Bride Pride will make a donation to Cyndi Lauper’s TRUE COLORS FUND, working to end LGBT youth homelessness.

Ellen, please watch this video and be a part of this amazing event that celebrates the importance of LOVE.

“While same-sex marriage is legal across the country and you can marry anywhere, it certainly doesn’t mean it’s safe.” Explains Alli Baldwin.

Alli continues “A time for celebration; on paper - certainly. We queers, with the law of the land on our side, were now legally allowed to marry anywhere. As the new reality set-in, it began to beg the question: Do we still need to go to gay-friendly places to marry? We believed so, but the answer became incredibly clear to us last year, when women from across the planet descended upon Provincetown to proclaim their love for each other during Bride Pride - The World's Largest All-Girl Wedding & Renewal Ceremony. Stories shared with us by women from Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and other less than accepting places made it more evident than ever: while same-sex marriage might be legal across the country and you can marry anywhere, it certainly doesn't mean it's safe. On that sunny day in October, we knew Bride Pride 2017 was in the stars - and now, more than ever, given the Hitchcockian times in which we all find ourselves.”

Back2Back Photography Love Wins! Kari Engen & BJ White/Ashley & Ann Mason

We are very excited that two couples, whose weddings we photographed, are joining us in renewing their vows, one couple is flying in from Ohio to be a part of this incredible event, having them stand alongside us means so much. Other friends are coming from California, Cate Carson and Justin Plasse, not only to witness our renewal but also to capture elements of it to incorporate in a human rights documentary. Add to that, LGBTQ icon and political comedian, Kate Clinton will be the Reverend-for the-day, how could you not want to come ELLEN and be a part of this proclamation of LOVE!

Ellen, on this auspicious day, where we celebrate OUR right to marry, PLEASE come and help SPREAD A LITTLE LOVE, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes!!!