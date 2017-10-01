Elon Revolutionizing Transportation…(Again)

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are predicted to be the two wealthiest people on the planet given the dramatic rise of SpaceX, Tesla and Amazon, as well as their large ownership in their respective companies.

As a space cadet (since the age of 9), this is incredibly exciting news given that both men have committed their wealth to opening up the space frontier.

This past Friday, Elon announced a new rocket ship, codenamed “BFR,” capable of taking 100 people to Mars

New York to Shanghai in 37 Minutes

The same vehicle, traveling at 18,000 miles per hour, can take 100+ commuters from New York to Shanghai in roughly 37 minutes. The idea of point to point “suborbital” travel has been discussed for the past 20+ years... this is the first time I’ve personally seen a concept that I believe is feasible. Check out this video to learn more.

Between autonomous Teslas, the Hyperloop concept and now suborbital rocket travel, Elon is revolutionizing travel both on and off the Earth.

Why? What is Elon’s MTP?

What’s driving Elon’s Massively Transformative Purpose (MTP)? It’s the same notion we’ve been discussing in our Abundance Community.

“Fundamentally, the future is vastly more exciting and interesting if we are a spacefaring civilization and a multiplanet species versus not,” said Elon, speaking to the global aerospace community at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC).

“You want to be inspired by things, to wake up in the morning and think that the future is going to be great. And that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about.”

Taking the BFR to the Moon & Mars

The BFR is a two-stage vehicle capable of accommodating 100 passengers in 40 cabins to Mars or the Moon.

The vehicle is powered by 31 Raptor Engines (burning Methane and Oxygen).

Elon’s entire BFR architecture is based on refueling in Earth orbit — which, by the way, is the primary purpose that Planetary Resources has been created, to obtain oxidizer (LOX) from asteroids.

Regarding the Moon, with a single refueling in Earth orbit, the BFR can take passengers and cargo all the way to the Moon’s surface and the back to the surface of the Earth in a fashion that would enable the construction of Moon Base Alpha.

As Elon said, “It’s 2017, we should have a Lunar Base by now! What the hell is going on?”

How about Mars?

The Earth-Mars orbital synchronization occurs every two years, so there are opportunities every two years – in the near term, in 2022 and 2024.

At the IAC, Elon announced the goal of two cargo missions to the Martian surface by 2022, with a crewed mission of four BFR’s in 2024. He announced that the tooling for the BFR is already under construction, and construction of the BFR begins in Q1 2018.

The first mission would be to find water, and the second mission would be to build the propellant tank (mining and refining water and extracting the CO2 out of the atmosphere to create methane for the Raptor engines).

What does this mean? What do you think?

How insane does this sound to you?

Can you appreciate that we’re alive during an age where individuals (Elon or Jeff) are pulling off what was once only possible by the greatest nations?

We’re living during a time when astonishing surprises are materializing at an ever-increasing rate.

When seemingly insane or science fiction ideas are routinely becoming real and commonplace (at an ever-increasing rate).

Today, older, linear-thinking companies (think: the U.S. industrial-military complex) will become massively disrupted faster and faster.