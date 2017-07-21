Elvin Garcia: Writing A New Bronx Tale

These are uncertain political times and tackling the White House seems nearly impossible. But each year our local districts offer opportunities to build progressive political power that can impact our daily lives and establish momentum on a national scale.

Today a mirror of our recent national election is occurring in the 18th district of the Bronx for City Council seat, with first-time candidate Elvin Garcia, a South Bronx native and former borough director to Mayor Bill de Blasio, taking on entrenched politician and Trump supporter, Senator Ruben Diaz, Sr. (among others).

I came to find the campaign via social media, and traveled up to Elvin Garcia Headquarters to learn more. Upon meeting Elvin I was immediately inspired by his person and his views, most especially in the midst of the Trump presidency.

Elvin is a millennial. He is openly gay, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, an ESL (English as a second language) learner and a proud resident of the South Bronx who never left. Elvin’s message is refreshing. He isn’t painting a grim picture of his hometown as many would — perpetuating common stereotypes of the Bronx of the 90s. Elvin is delighted in how far his district and borough have come, and is seeking to double-down on that progress by empowering its citizens and taking a thoughtful and holistic approach to the challenges it currently faces.

Elvin has been a dedicated civil advocate for decades. After working in the mayor’s office as a conduit to City Hall for the Bronx he learned there is still much to be done, and as a member of City Council he could become empowered to do so. I felt it best to start from the top and understand clearly how City Council works and what his seat would mean.

“City Council is similar to Congress — same model just on a smaller scale. There are 51 city council members and 51 city council districts all over New York City. I would be the representative at the legislative level for District 18. So that means: helping to improve our schools, helping to make sure that we’re making investments in transportation locally, improving our roads, overseeing the ferry service that’s coming (which is going to be the first ferry service in the Bronx), making sure that the city’s budget — which, by the way, was $84 billion dollars this year — that we get our lion’s share of that, and that the people’s voices are being heard. I’m here to make sure that we’re preserving the good jobs that we have here now that are benefiting from tax subsidies that are not always there every year, preserving affordable housing, creating more affordable housing, diversifying the economy, helping new businesses. And most of all, really being that advocate for the community — making sure that we get the most out of City Hall and that we’re pushing legislation with solution. And the solution should really come from [them] because as business owners and teachers, who are living here, these are the people on the ground doing the work and as a council member I envision myself listening to them and inviting them to City Hall at a hearing on the budget, at a hearing on legislation, at a hearing on the needs of the community — to give them a voice — so I can be their advocate.”

Elvin is deeply connected to his community, which he described as the “most transient borough” with a huge immigrant base, because it’s the most affordable in New York City. He grew up on the corner of Rosedale Ave. and 174th St. as one of three children raised by a single mother. “We grew up very, very modestly. I had to learn English,” he told me. “We had opportunities to make sure we weren’t homeless and now, as I candidate, that’s one of the things I have never forgotten.” Elvin believes that a key strategy in preserving and building the middle class is to get people to stay. And while crime is at an all-time low, public safety is at the top of his mission statement.

“I use the terms ‘public safety’ and building police-community relations versus using ‘crime’ because I feel it’s more accurate to the way I view the world and the way I view this community. We need to build trust, which is why I support the Right To Know Act, a bill in City Council which proactively educates folks and requires police officers to give each citizen a business card and inform them why they are being stopped. Just having that simple dialogue really helps both sides.”

Elvin is equally dedicated to decriminalizing and improving the district’s school system. “As a public school kid, I was surrounded by other kids who were just as poor as I was — we all just had that one pair of shoes. But going to Career Technical High School was the beginning for me in getting a great education to prepare myself for college.”

Drawing from his own personal experience, Elvin identified a correlation between education and public safety.

“You don’t address public safety just by putting in more cops, getting guns off the streets, etc. Public safety also includes making sure that young men of color between the ages of 12 and 24 don’t fall into these rival crews. We need to ensure that we have after-school programs, alternatives to incarceration, gang mediation, that we boost “After School For All” and focus on middle school aged children. It’s in middle school where we lose most of the kids and where we have the least amount of resources, so things fall through the cracks.”

Elvin is proposing a more holistic approach to public safety, not because he is romanticizing the realities of the times, but because it is simply smarter and more effective.

“As crime goes down it’s really about taking a more granular focus – taking a deeper dive into the ‘why’s.’ Asking ourselves: What is getting these kids into these crews? Let’s look at why suspension rates are so high. Let’s look at why domestic violence calls have spiked. Because as crime has gone down, we can focus more on these specific socioeconomic issues.”

I learned so much during my discussion with Elvin. He is the embodiment of future-forward thinking, hard-working grit, compassionate core values and a victor versus victim attitude! He is an advocate for his constituents because he’s a resident of the South Bronx who never left and has faced every possible challenge one could encounter in the district. If you or any of your friends and family live and vote in District 18 – go check the box for Elvin Garcia on September 12th! I might just have to move up there myself!