Forget diamonds, Mindy Kaling prefers pearls on the soles of her shoes.
The actress, author and now mom-to-be recently shared a photo of herself on Instagram donning what can only be described as the most ~extra~ sneakers we’ve ever seen ― and they have us feeling rather starry-eyed.
Sneakers embellished with diamonds, pearls, gems, fur, feathers, glitter and all kinds of glitz and sparkle are the high-key meets low-maintenance look we’ve been waiting for, and we are oh-so-ready to jump on board.
Kaling’s Gucci New Ace faux pearl studded leather sneakers retail for about $980, but that doesn’t mean this comfortably cute look is out of reach for those of us who don’t have a sixth and final season of “The Mindy Project” hitting Hulu on Sept. 12.
Take a look at 25 of our favorite embellished sneakers and slip-ons below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
