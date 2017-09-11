HUFFPOST FINDS
09/11/2017 02:51 pm ET

Mindy Kaling’s Pearl-Rimmed Sneakers Are The Glam-Meets-Comfort Look We Need

"Diamonds on the soles of her shoes but pearls on the soles of her kicks." 👟

By Brittany Nims
Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images

Forget diamonds, Mindy Kaling prefers pearls on the soles of her shoes. 

The actress, author and now mom-to-be recently shared a photo of herself on Instagram donning what can only be described as the most ~extra~ sneakers we’ve ever seen ― and they have us feeling rather starry-eyed. 

Sneakers embellished with diamonds, pearls, gems, fur, feathers, glitter and all kinds of glitz and sparkle are the high-key meets low-maintenance look we’ve been waiting for, and we are oh-so-ready to jump on board.  

Kaling’s Gucci New Ace faux pearl studded leather sneakers retail for about $980, but that doesn’t mean this comfortably cute look is out of reach for those of us who don’t have a sixth and final season of “The Mindy Project” hitting Hulu on Sept. 12.

Take a look at 25 of our favorite embellished sneakers and slip-ons below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

