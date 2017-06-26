EmbraceTheLatinx Is An All-Inclusive Tribute To Latinos' Many Identities

The hashtag was recently revived by Twitter user Kayla Rodriguez on June 15, when she shared a few photos of herself in celebration of Pride Month. The use of Latinx is significant, as many in the community prefer the term because it is gender-neutral and more inclusive of various identities.

“I didn’t create the hashtag but I wanted to make it popular,” the 20-year-old Puerto Rican told HuffPost. “In the age of Trump, I feel like it’s more important to embrace our ethnicity than ever before. To me, # EmbraceTheLatinx means that we are celebrating and being proud of our ethnicity.”

In recent weeks, several other Latinxs began using the hashtag to show that the Latino identity is not limited by sexual orientation, gender, race or nationality. Many proudly identified as trans, bisexual, lesbian and gay. Others used the hashtag to show that Latinxs come “in all shades.”

“I feel proud that other people are embracing their heritage and celebrating it,” added Rodriguez, who identifies as a lesbian.

Check out some of the tweets from proud Latinxs below.

for all the latinas who told me i was too black to be a real Mexican #EmbraceTheLatinx 👊🏽🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/UAl5ZPnNaV — chillona (@cheysongbird) June 23, 2017

"So like..,..,,...,. Do you eat tacos with curry in them??" 🇲🇽🇮🇳 #EmbraceTheLatinx pic.twitter.com/4seLIwcXDy — ㅤ (@cherrybmob) June 21, 2017

Im a tired, old gay and my hair is a mess but gotta do this for them (insert honduras flag here) #embracethelatinx pic.twitter.com/VaR81wk8Sb — kim (@tewwafan98) May 22, 2017

ur local emo queer latinx could never miss out on this tag💓 #EmbraceTheLatinx pic.twitter.com/rdG7WMAUw7 — max (@gaynoodlehead) June 22, 2017

#EmbraceTheLatinx 🇨🇷🇨🇷🇨🇷 Queer Trans Costa Rican Ticx pic.twitter.com/TBaj1di48g — El Rey Gordito (@D0gLeather) June 22, 2017

halfies can do this too right? #EmbraceTheLatinx pic.twitter.com/kjtOQ7QZlf — tara loves renjun (@cherryminghao) May 30, 2017

just a black mexican coming through with filters :-) #EmbraceTheLatinx pic.twitter.com/OI9n2QPk9V — sam (@oksaam) June 22, 2017