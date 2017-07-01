Embracing Change, Diversity, and Inclusion in Education Today

It's ironic that "change" is a word often associated with uncertainty, and a general hesitancy about accepting new thoughts, ideas, and processes. Alternatively, when approached with a different perspective, “change” can become a force for good, and healthy, positive improvement. In the workplace, change is essential for staying abreast of shifting markets, technological advances and business efficiency.

While the workforce is regularly subject to change, so is education. Students and teachers alike must become accustomed to new societal norms, advances in technology, and an ever-changing societal structure to achieve success inside as well as outside of the classroom. Style and individuality, multiculturalism, technology in the classroom, and gender inclusiveness are some of the timely and relevant forces and themes affecting schools, and students and their families today. Each of these requires a fresh perspective and new approaches to education for teachers, students, families, and educational leaders across the United States.

As technology continues to permanently alter the educational landscape, educators are integrating more digital tools, utilizing social media, while empowering the sharing of information and communication among students as never before. In order to help create a safe learning environment, teachers and administrators agree that they must strive to seearound the next bend in the road as that relates to technology and best practices in the classroom.

And while technology will continue to evolve, requiring schools to keep up, conversations and questions around inclusiveness, social acceptance, and individuality will encourage schools to adopt policies of gender inclusion, fairness, and equity. Some schools in the U.S. are now working with gender inclusive groups to create programs for educators, administrators, students (as young as elementary school age), and families to address misinformation, confusion, and bias, and to combat negativity about gender identity issues.

Schools are adopting new curriculum and infrastructure to address these and other social and cultural shifts. Montclair Kimberley Academy (MKA), a New Jersey-based independent school," is committed to embracing change by addressing diversity and inclusion head-on. MKA staff and administration firmly believe they have a responsibility to prepare students for a more complex and global society. They understand that students work best when they – and their families – are truly accepted for who they are and are judged on individual merit, not preconceived bias. MKA is continuing to build a cultural framework, which is steeped in its ability to empower students, families, faculty, and staff to create a more compassionate and inclusive community.

According to MKA Headmaster Tom Nammack, “It isessential to foster balance in students’ lives so they can develop their full potential in and out of the classroom. As diverse as it is united, our community is strengthened by a commitment to good character, and together we celebrate each student’s success, individually defined.Recently, we have backed up these commitments with ongoing and in-depth training for all employees in cultural competency, new initiatives in developing multi-cultural curriculum, the creation of affinity groups for parents, the articulation of concepts and a common vocabulary for understanding social emotional learning, and completion of a year-long Board of Trustees process to create guidelines for gender inclusivity.”