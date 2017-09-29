Embracing edtech means more success in the classroom

While “edtech” is no longer a new term within the pedagogical lexicon, its role in P-12 education continues to evolve with each passing school year. Teachers across grade levels are integrating technology into their curricula at increasing rates, often to match the proficiency of the digital natives who now fill their classrooms. Technology is no longer relegated to a specific block of time during the day or considered a novel luxury, only to be trifled with after fundamental subjects like reading and math. Today, it is transforming the American educational experience at its most basic levels.

There still exists an ever decreasing group of both parents and educators who balk at technology’s growing presence in the classroom. With hesitance rooted in nostalgia to fears of screen addiction and everything in between, it is understandable that those unfamiliar with new tools and tactics might give pause. However, when properly understood, implemented, and professionally developed edtech’s potential is vast. Teachers’ growing embrace of technology in the classroom reflects a promising shift in tides, especially as we continue to gain insight into how these tools can best be put to use. Research has shown that simply throwing edtech into classrooms will not magically raise test scores or deepen students’ understanding of materials.1 Rather, it provides teachers new ways to engage students, and reach them on an individualized learning basis – improving both outcomes and educational experiences.

A recent online survey of K-12 teachers from University of Phoenix College of Education and Harris Poll confirms that edtech is on the rise. This past school year, 63 percent of K-12 teachers reported using technology in the classroom on a daily basis, up from 55 percent just one year prior. While laptops remain the most popular form of classroom technology, with 86 percent of teachers using them in their schools, teachers are utilizing new forms of edtech like educational apps (57 percent), social media (41 percent) and even 3D printers (21 percent). All such technologies offer a slew of new opportunities to deliver, discuss and share lessons.2

Equally worthy of attention is the shift in teachers’ attitudes toward edtech. Sixty-three percent of teachers say that edtech helps create a more interactive learning experience for students, and nearly half (48 percent) agree that participation in social media can enhance an educational experience. Generally, positive sentiment toward edtech stems from familiarity and comfort with the tools at hand, and it is the responsibility of teacher preparation programs to provide instruction to accomplish this. Despite the growing sense of openness toward technology in the classroom, a quarter of teachers still feel intimidated by students’ knowledge and use of technology devices, and 40 percent gave themselves a “C” or lower when grading their own education technology skills.

When considered in a broader context, these facts deliver a clear message to the education community. Edtech is here to stay, and is growing in both scope and presence. While tablets, apps and smartboards are not saviors in and of themselves, they present teachers and students with options and opportunities not thought possible even five years ago. However, we must match the pace of innovation with education and preparation. When it comes to technology in the classroom, far too many teachers remain shaky in their own abilities, which leads to a diminished student experience. Furthermore, if teachers feel as if edtech is being forced upon them without accompanying support and resources, any potential benefits will be lost amidst resentment and, ultimately, a rejection of the technology altogether.