Embracing Innovation to Better Serve Customers Around the World

Since the invention of the wheel innovative, new ideas haven’t stopped shaping the world we live in today. Day after day solo entrepreneurs and businesses are creating new products and services that cater to the needs of the masses. While some products beg the question, “Did we really need this?” others weave into our lives at precisely the right moment.

The thing about innovation- which is explained by Merriam-Webster as “a change made to an existing product, idea, or field”- is that it takes into account something that is already invented- and makes it better. An example of this would be the original invention of the rotary dial telephone to its current model 141 years later as a smart phone. No more cords, no more rotary dial, accessible from anywhere in the world- better.

Major innovations are helping to progress our world- and make life that much easier.

So when one company decided that changes needed to be made in the way we prepare for one of the largest days of our lives, they looked at the problem the same exact way and said: “What can we make better?”

Their answer: re-inventing the way bridal parties shop, select and get fitted for the perfect collection of dresses- without the stress.

In fact, it’s brilliant. Weddings these days are quite the production; for many, the details and planning can turn what should be a day full of excitement and celebration into an endless list of to-do’s and worry. Azazie saw this dilemma and decided to fix it.

Their approach to special occasion dresses falls directly in line with the millennial inclination of mobile orders, on-the-go capabilities and working smarter, not harder. Araceli Vizcaino-S, Marketing Manager at Azazie says, "our clients are managing a million planning details at once. They’re overwhelmed by the thought of taking on one more piece of the planning puzzle to find the perfect looks for the bridal party.”

Additionally, Azazie is addressing the issue of logistically organizing bridal party wardrobes for those that may be spread out across the country- or even the world, “being able to shop collaboratively with bridesmaids no matter where they live, sending in individual measurements to request custom sizes, and getting samples online saves them time and energy. No more trips to a retailer with individual fittings for each member of the party."

Azazie constantly looks for new ways to ito make the planning experience smoother. Many brides are organizing bridal parties scattered across the country, Azazie sought to find a way to make the bridal party shopping process easier and more inclusive. Now with their online dress showroom, brides and bridesmaids can save and share the looks they love. The showroom allows members of the bridal party to feel included in the process and, ultimately, comfortable with their chosen gown.

As demonstrated by Azazie, innovation makes it possible for customers across the globe to take a more active role in the commerce process. Tools like virtual showrooms and immediate, on-site helpdesk features, allow customers to receive the same level of service, attention to detail, and ownership, that in-store shopping in physical locations allow.

Customers are growing more dependent on interacting with brands through their desktops and mobile devices, and as a result, they expect organizations to continue churning out enhanced solutions to make these processes more streamlined.

The trend of honing customer service features and innovations will only grow in importance, until most of what we have known in the past to be done by hand or in person is facilitated electronically--faster and more efficient than ever before. This doesn’t mean that all of the jobs in the world will be taken over by computers and machines, though through the use of technology, companies are able to better serve their clients and customers by marrying the two.