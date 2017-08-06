Embracing Our History in Alhambra

Iran Davar Ardalan and her husband John Oliver Smith are in Granada Spain and have spent the past five days in Alhambra. They share these reflections of their journey.

Alhambra is an impressive feat for the mind and soul. The heat, dust, reflecting pools, gardens and fragrant flowers lifted our urban exhaustion and helped us feel the pulse of nature and time. Alhambra awakened our senses and allowed us to share a conscious experience as we stepped back to understand the knowledge that illuminates every tower and narrow passageway. There is an inner wisdom in this majestic space that gives us self-definition and awareness. For in our depths, we have Christian and Islamic values and beliefs that are at odds and in conflict. Alhambra’s aura has nourished our spiritual hearts and gifted us with a deep resolve to love each other even more for our differences and all the ways we are more at peace together.

It will take weeks for John and I to digest the majesty, beauty, and significance of Alhambra. Every turn, every passage way, is an physical manifestation of our cherished Islamic and Christian heritage. F. Scott Fitzgerald once said “The test of a first rate intelligence, is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.” John and I embrace this paradox and take solace knowing that for a period of time - that same paradox thrived in Alhambra.

This fortress and citadel was built by the Islamic Nasrid Dynasty beginning around 1238 and was fully functioning until Jan. 2, 1492 when the city of Granada was taken by Catholic monarchs ending 800 years of Arab rule in Spain. Ironically, Christopher Columbus's voyage to the Americas in August of 1492 coincided with the end of what some consider an age of tolerance and great intellectual collaboration between the Muslims, Jews and Christians.

Sitting along the waterways, we've been reading “The Ornament of the World: How Muslims, Jews, and Christians Created a Culture of Tolerance in Medieval Spain by Maria Rosa Menocal. In it, Menocal argues that Andalusia Spain, from 786 to 1492, was a time of great progress in literature, science and the arts arguing that the Islamic rulers of the time brought out the best of what Muslims, Jews and Christian cultures had to offer, "This was the chapter of Europe's culture when Jews, Christians, and Muslims lived side by side and, despite their intractable differences and enduring hostilities, nourished a complex culture of tolerance, and it is this difficult concept that my subtitle aims to convey. This only sometimes included guarantees of religious freedoms comparable to those we would expect in a modern "tolerant" state; rather, it found expression in the often unconscious acceptance that contradictions-within oneself, as well as within one's culture-could be positive and productive. Much that was characteristic of medieval culture was profoundly rooted in the cultivation of the complexities, charms, and challenges of contradictions."

Menocal says “The ornament of the world” was an expression coined at this time, by a famous author and nun named Hroswitha. "She lived in a nunnery in Germany and she never visited al-Andalus—which was the Arabic name for medieval Spain—but she knew about the extraordinary cultural achievements of Cordoba from the archbishop of al-Andalus. This highest-ranking Christian of the realm had visited the courts of Germany because he was a part of the caliph’s diplomatic corps—along with the highest-ranking member of the Jewish community, who was in fact the caliph’s foreign minister. They were both part of that cosmopolitan and multi-religious culture of Islamic Spain that was materially and intellectually the most advanced in Europe for a very long time.”

Seven thousand people a day visit Alhambra — Spain's most popular monument. Granada remains a significant cultural destination with a university that is some 500 years old, the roots of which can be traced back to the madrasahs of the last Nasrid dynasty.