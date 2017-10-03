Embracing the Differences

The Occident and Orient both have enjoyed a rich history of cultural diversity and cosmopolitan eras. Unfortunately, the world seems to be going backwards. Back to the times when people use to grumble about the foreigner barbers, merchants and missionaries. Back to the times, it seems, when the evolutionary process of globalization was gaining momentum. News such as, a women struggling to keep their scarfs in USA or a Muslim boy killed in India only because he had a beard, are disappointing. This array of xenophobic events suggests a simmering ill feeling that surfaces in such accidents now and then. Government and institutional propaganda has made us see people in the stereotypical outlook. Black men are thugs. Muslims are terrorists. White people are supremacist. So on and so forth. The rise of populism at government level has given a spur to such ideas. However, the common people cannot be absolved from their responsibility and the role they ought to play to reduce, if not eliminate, the effects of this growing and smouldering hostility. This article aim to see what citizens of two nations, Pakistan and the UK (East and West), can do in the face of such adversity.

From the perspective of the UK, our island nation can often feel very remote and isolated from the events of the wider world. However, the migrant crisis as well as economic and security issues have brought bad news home. Issues such as Brexit and terrorism, as seen in Manchester and London, have highlighted the divisions in society. A rise in mainstream xenophobia and scapegoating has left people pointing fingers rather than communicating to resolve cause for conflict. This, however, is the key problem that this article is trying to address. Disenfranchisement of communities across society is the exact issue which can cause youths to join ISIS, or for individuals to commit racially motivated attacks against immigrants.

From Pakistan, the thoughts may be as such: thinking the West as wayward, reckless and doomed. But who knows we are as well? It is true that we have different beliefs but it doesn’t mean or imply in any sense that it gives us the room to hate each other. Muslims did it to Hindus, Hindus to Muslims, Chinese to Japanese, Japanese to Chinese, British to Indians, Indians to British. Russians, Germans, Americans. This will never stop. The debate is never-ending and the arguments umpteen.

But there are solutions: the key thing for people to remember is to keep an open mind and be tolerant of others. There is no quick fix or simple answer to this problem. However, open-mindedness and inclusivity is one of the best ways to tackle these issues, at least on the local and individual level. We both come from semi-closed communities, and can tell for many people in this group only stick within the collective. Now, there is nothing inherently bad about this, until you see the casual racism and distrust of others outside which emerges from such a closed circle. Recently working on a UK government programme, NCS, has allowed me to interact with people from all types of racial and socioeconomic backgrounds in London, and I have never met such a wonderful group of people.

Here lies a solution. There is no need to break down traditional communities any further; many would even say that the idea of community has even been destroyed in the modern age. But what we need to do, as individuals, as collectives, is to reach out to others. Keep an open mind and always be willing to work with other people. Never be a passive bystander or reject people who are different to you. The world has too many of these people.

But, how does open-mindedness help the victims of the Syrian Civil War, or the people fleeing ethnic cleansing in Burma? Well, if people were more open minded toward the outside world, would people have been so negative toward refugees entering the UK? Would people have been so silent while the government closed down the Dubs Scheme? Would Britain have voted to leave the EU? Most likely, no. If people are willing for it to happen, it will happen. If people are willing to help refugees and allow them safe haven in the UK, then they will have a safe haven in the UK. Public will shapes political will.

This article tries to steer, through the message of collective love and peace, the mind-set of individuals who mistakenly and unknowingly are engaged in practices that can prove detrimental for society and the world. This article stares firmly into the eye of that mind-set which is always prone to trace differences instead of finding commonalities between the peoples of the world. This article is, in its least, an attempt to try to kindle the spark that is hidden inside all of us to start doing one thing that is the panacea: listen and tolerate. Listening doesn’t and shouldn’t imply acceptance or changing your own identity. It is unique….it is what makes you, you. But in this kaleidoscopic world of different beliefs and races we should have that space, that room, that tolerance, that courage to try to listen to others without any ill-feelings. Start doing this and you’ll come to know that there is no need for violence, for hostility, for fight! Peace is all we need in this one lifetime we are entitled and bestowed to live.

What we ask is that you can use our friendship as an example, one from the UK, one from Pakistan, West and East. Humans are not different based on the color of skin of type of religion they subscribe to. What we need to do is to respect and include others. This solution may seem unrealistic and pointless, however it is a soft touch solution to difficult problems. Hard action often provokes a hard response, take the example of military campaigns creating terror groups. Opening your mind up and including others is one of the greatest changes an individual can have in this world. Maybe, if enough people do this, 2018 won’t feel like such a bad year.