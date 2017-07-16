I went to an event to be embraced by the beautiful Amma and ended up receiving more than I expected. Her embrace was cosmic, and her love for humanity was apparent as she hugged people for hours; no one was turned away regardless of the time. But, I also observed something else. Although most of her staff was gracious, the only loving person in the room was her. Almost everyone else seemed to be more focused on praising her than “being” her. It inspired me to reach out to Karen Seva, author of “The Awakening World: The Return of The Divine Feminine,” to share on how we can embrace our Divine Femininity which I believe is within all of us.

What is the Divine Feminine?

The divine feminine is vast and yet subtle. We all know her, masculine and feminine alike; yet, this awareness may lie hidden.

The divine feminine is the sweetness of heart, nurturance, and care. She is love. She is the energy of the earth. She is our connection to one another and to all life. She is ‘mother.’ She is ‘daughter.’ She is ‘sister.’ She is in all things. She is in all of us. She is being. To find her again, we must return to our hearts.

Our minds know the past. They know the stories we’ve been told. Our hearts know the future. They know the way to the truth. Our hearts have a sense, an intuition, a pulse that is showing us a way to where we have not yet been.

The divine feminine is ALL. She is everything; therefore, in order for her to be okay, all of her must be okay. Synonymous with the root systems of plants and trees – all working together harmoniously for the success of the whole and the health of one ecosystem depending upon that of another. [And] in the same vein, to care for oneself necessitates the care of each other because we are all interconnected. With this shift in perception, we realize the impact of our actions on our children and our children’s children – as well as on our oceans, our soil, and our entire earth. We are all in this together.

How can we as women embrace the Divine Feminine?

As women, we can embrace the divine feminine by trusting and believing in ourselves.

We each come into this life with a gift for the world. Our gift is our unique dream that we hold in our hearts – a possibility for new life contained within. This new life may be in the form of an idea, a creative project, a journey, a relationship, even a child. Yet, in order for our vision to come into being, we MUST believe in ourselves. We must trust ourselves, trust our intuition and the synchronicities of the universe to show us the way. There is no outer expert or system that knows what is best for us better than we do.

Following the pathway of self-trust brings confidence and courage to women because WE ARE THE ONES who know ourselves, our bodies, our lives – not in opposition to anyone or anything – but in the full embrace of the creative beings that we are. When we live empowered and confident, then we raise each other up…doing all we can to help each other’s dreams come true. Embracing the Divine Feminine, in essence, is understanding that humanity is a collective, and it takes all of us working in harmony to create the most beautiful, sustainable future.

Are there enough women doing this?

At this point in human history, consciousness is shifting. Many people are questioning existing structures and beginning to understand that our choices, words, and actions truly make a difference in the world at present and in the future. More and more women are hearing their inner voice and standing up for what they believe. Young women, especially, have a different perception of the world. They have vision, hope, and access to possibility. They are fully engaged with life and, hence, are bringing great art, ideas, and transformation to society. We can help by working on ourselves, trusting ourselves, and following our truth so that:

1. We don’t inadvertently block their progress with our own limited thinking

2. We assist them with encouragement, access to resources and, self-confidence so that they can actualize their vision.

When we are each truly fulfilled, we can be happy for the success of each other. This is crucial for women’s empowerment.

Who are the women of our time who have demonstrated this?

The relationship with the Divine Feminine is a subtle one and, hence, is evident by our inner state of being.

Questions that help us to identify our connection are: “Do I feel at peace?” “Is all of me aligned with what I am doing?” “Am I serving the greater good?” “Am I using my life for what I believe in?”

There are many women who are living from this place, yet it is not a contest or badge of honor to be displayed. Indications of our embrace of the divine feminine lie in how we make others feel, the greater sense of worth we bring to those around us, the sense of peace and hope we instill in those we meet, the more harmony we bring to the environment. The women and men doing this come from all walks of life – and are often silent heroes.

In the public eye, perhaps Amma is an example. She has been called “the Hugging Saint.” She travels the world hugging millions of people. She has founded an organization called “Embracing the World” which works to alleviate the burdens of the poor through providing assistance with food, shelter, healthcare, education, and livelihood. She puts compassion in action. Another example, may be Madonna, who is a talented music artist, activist, humanitarian, and mother.