Emerging digital realpolitik in 2017

Emerging digital realpolitik marks the first half of 2017 (see: Mid-year review of digital developments). In digital politics, the offline and online worlds have blended. Virtual has become tangible. Cyber has become real.

Companies are pushing for more profit by tapping deeper into data pools. Governments are extending their digital reach through taxation and cybersecurity regulations. Citizens are striving to protect their freedom, privacy, and consumer rights. Tension is rising between business, governments, and citizens, but so, too, is their interdependence.

The mix of tension and interdependence creates space for both the escalation of cyber conflicts and compromise. So far, in 2017, political tensions have led towards a blockade of the work of the main UN body on cybersecurity – the UN Governmental Group of Experts (GGE) – which did not produce a final report as planned in June this year. On the solution side, a few new digital governance initiatives have come from unexpected circles.

Until recently, for example, it would have been unthinkable that the Internet industry would advocate for more regulation and international rules. But in February this year, Microsoft proposed the adoption of a Digital Geneva Convention, inspired by Geneva’s humanitarian conventions. In June, Google proposed setting up a new legal framework for foreign governments to obtain digital evidence of serious crimes conducted in their jurisdictions. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called for governments to regulate artificial intelligence (AI).

The tempo of the search for solutions for digital governance is slower than digital developments, which creates practical problems, be they in the realms of cybersecurity, digital commerce, or jurisdiction. Policy gaps tend to be filled….

How are policy gaps filled currently?

Currently, policy gaps are mainly filled by courts worldwide. Internet users and organisations are increasingly referring to courts to have their rights and interests protected. Judges are becoming de facto rule-makers in the field of digital policy. For example, the forthcoming ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) may decide the future of Uber. In the past, the same court introduced the ‘right to be forgotten’, requesting Google to become, de facto, the biggest juridical organisation worldwide (between May 2014 and July 2017, Google delisted close to 780 000 URLs from European Google Search domains, following requests to remove search results that included people’s names). National courts are increasingly dealing with digital rights and disputes.

In order to fill policy gaps, the Internet industry uses self-regulation. For example, Internet companies got together to establish the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, aimed at developing initiatives and policies in this field. Self-regulation is being used in dealing with the Internet of Things (IoT) and standardisation. The more the Internet industry regulates itself, the less exposed it will be to regulation by governments.

The gap created by the lack of global policy rules is increasingly being filled by bilateral, regional, and plurilateral arrangements on cybersecurity and e-commerce in particular.

Next six months?

For the rest of 2017, the search for international solutions for digital policy will continue.

In October, the UN General Assembly First Committee will have to decide the future of the UN process on cybersecurity. Will it launch a new UN GGE or establish an open-ended working group that could lead towards a UN convention on cybersecurity?

In November (23–24), the Global Conference on Cybersecurity (GCCS) in New Delhi, India, could be an important catalyst for new policy solutions in cybersecurity and other digital fields.

In December (11–14), at the Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is likely ‘to agree to disagree’ on the need for e-commerce rules and continue discussions towards more clarity on e-commerce and a possible e-commerce roadmap in 2018.

The year will end with the Internet Governance Forum (18–21 December), which may try to fill the digital policy gap with the dynamism of the new UN Secretary-General and Swiss host chairmanship.

