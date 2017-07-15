Emily Blunt Is Better Than A Spoonful Of Sugar In 'Mary Poppins Returns' Teaser

There’s just something about Mary.

After debuting the first photo of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins earlier this year, which subsequently went viral, Disney has now released a image-in-motion video of the actress in the role. Ladies, gentlemen, animated penguins, without further ado, here is Mary Poppins:

Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel, #MaryPoppinsReturns. The brand new film opens in theatres December 2018. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/egxozrpRbr — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 15, 2017

You can also check out other photos from the film on the “Mary Poppins Returns” Facebook page.

The story takes place 20 years after the original and also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack the lamplighter, Meryl Streep as Mary’s strange cousin Topsy, and Angela Lansbury as the Balloon Lady, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Don’t expect the same old Poppins to return, though.

Speaking at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Blunt said, “No one is ever going to out-Julie Julie Andrews. She’s just unbelievable,” before teasing that her version of Mary is a little more “acerbic and odd and vain” like the character is in the books.

“So it’s my version of her!” she added.

A clip of the movie reportedly showed protagonist Michael Banks’ son, Georgie, flying a kite “that gets caught in the clouds.” Jack helps him pull it down to reveal that none other than Mary Poppins is holding it.

From social media reactions, it sounds like it all went down better than a spoonful of sugar.

Early footage from Mary Poppins Returns. Feels like a good old-fashioned musical echoing the style of the original with a modern twist. — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 15, 2017

Footage from Mary Poppins Returns reminded me a bit of Enchanted in the best way possible. Just a bit. #D23 — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) July 15, 2017

The crowd went WILD when Mary Poppins with @Lin_Manuel came on the screen! #d23expo #MaryPoppinsReturns Winter 2018! — Disney TVA News (@DisneyTVA) July 14, 2017