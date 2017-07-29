Emily Whalen Explains Qatar's Sudden Spending Spree On Top Washington Lobbyists

Yesterday on my new Life of Pablo podcast, renowned historian Emily Whalen and I discussed the most-prolific spending on Washington influence that I’ve ever seen in a single workday. Of course, years from now the Swamp will still be the Swamp.
For now, I’ll let the fine work of Dan Lippman and the Playbook Team at POLITICO speak for itself in the form of a massive lobbying line-item from yesterday’s Influence newsletter.
POLITICO: QATAR SIGNS LEWANDOWSKI'S FORMER FIRM: The Qatari government has signed Avenue Strategies Global, a sister firm of the lobbying shop co-founded by Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, as it scrambles for favor in Washington in its ongoing standoff with Saudi Arabia and its allies. Lewandowski founded Avenue Strategies with Barry Bennett, another Trump campaign veteran, after Trump's victory last year but left in May after a spate of unflattering stories . Bennett and Lewandowski started Avenue Strategies Global to focus on international work weeks before Lewandowski quit the firm. (Bennett had initially ruled out working for foreign governments but later said this spring that the firm was pursuing overseas clients.) Now Avenue "may provide counsel to the State of Qatar on matters relating to public diplomacy, strategic communications and government relations services," according to a disclosure filed with the Justice Department. Bennett and two others - Ed Brookover, another Trump campaign veteran, and Angus M. Green Jr. - will represent Qatar through "communications with Members of Congress and Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, the media, and with other individuals and organizations involved in governmental and public policy matters." Qatar is paying the firm $150,000 a month.- Qatar's hiring of Avenue is part of an expensive effort to beef up the tiny Gulf country's presence in Washington. "The Qataris are playing catch-up ball," Patrick Theros, a former U.S. ambassador to Qatar in the Clinton administration who now heads the U.S.-Qatar Business Council, told POLITICO earlier this month. "They had a minimal lobbying presence" before the crisis. Qatar has hired three additional firms - Information Management Services, LEVICK and former Attorney General John Ashcroft's firm - in addition to Avenue, and is spending at least $1.5 million per month on Washington lobbying. Saudi Arabia and its allies, meanwhile, have plenty of lobbying muscle of their own. Six firms - Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, CGCN Group, Glover Park Group, Hogan Lovells, McKeon Group and Qorvis MSLGROUP - are taking the lead in Saudi Arabia's own lobbying push.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS