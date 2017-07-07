Twitter has gone crazy over Eminem’s birthday tribute to friend and collaborator 50 Cent.
On Thursday, Eminem posted a video in celebration of of his friend′s 42nd birthday. In the video, he sends a sweet message to 50 Cent, rapping one of 50′s verses from the “8 Mile” soundtrack ― specifically, from “Places to Go.”
“Yo, Fif, first off, I wanna say happy birthday,” Eminem begins.
“Secondly, I want to remind you of a verse you did that made me want to quit rapping,” he says, before starting in on a cover.
The full verse is:
Picture a perfect picture, picture me in the paper
Picture me starting shit, picture me busting my gat
Picture police man dey ain’t gotta picture of that
Picture me being broke, picture me smokin’ a sack
Picture me comin’ up, picture me rich from rap
Picture me blowin’ up, now picture me going back
To my momma basement to live, shit, picture that
Where I’m from its a fact, you gotta watch your back
You wear a vest without a gat, you’s a target jack
Hastle hard, money stack, sell that dope, sell that crack
Sell that pack, sell that gat, sell that pussy, crew are back
50 Cent, too much spent? Man I’m bent, I’m outta here
50 Cent, who clearly enjoyed the tribute, shared the video on his own Instagram with a caption: “Thank you Eminem you know your still the best in the world ... to me man, I love you bro.”
Fans of the duo’s friendship ― and Eminem’s cover ― couldn’t help but share their delight at the social media exchange:
Happy birthday, 50 Cent!
