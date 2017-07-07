Picture a perfect picture, picture me in the paper

Picture me starting shit, picture me busting my gat

Picture police man dey ain’t gotta picture of that

Picture me being broke, picture me smokin’ a sack

Picture me comin’ up, picture me rich from rap

Picture me blowin’ up, now picture me going back

To my momma basement to live, shit, picture that

Where I’m from its a fact, you gotta watch your back

You wear a vest without a gat, you’s a target jack

Hastle hard, money stack, sell that dope, sell that crack

Sell that pack, sell that gat, sell that pussy, crew are back

50 Cent, too much spent? Man I’m bent, I’m outta here