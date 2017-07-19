Emma Watson Recruits Fans To Help Her Find Lost Rings

Emma Watson needs your help.
The “Beauty and the Beast” star took to social media on Wednesday to ask fans if they could help find her three silver rings that went missing. Before a treatment at Mandarin Oriental Spa in London on Sunday, the actress took the jewelry off and stored it in a safe in a locker. After the appointment, Watson headed home before realizing she forgot the rings in the locker. She immediately called security, but the staff could not find her jewelry.
“As of now they are missing. Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum,” Watson wrote in her Facebook post.
