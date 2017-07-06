Emma Watson's Style Has Only Gotten More Magical Over The Years

When Emma Watson made her big screen debut in 2001 as the quick-witted and overachieving Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” she immediately captured our hearts. But it would take years ― and some help from the fashion houses of Alexander McQueen, Valentino and Chanel ― for the young starlet to become a red carpet pro.

But what a pro. These days, she chronicles her stylish, sustainable red carpet fashion on dedicated Instagram account, lends her face to the likes of Burberry and Lancome, puts the Beauty in “Beauty and the Beast” and has more than a few high fashion magazine covers under her belt.

Check out how Watson went from Granger to greatest dressed above and below.