French President Emmanuel Macron spent his Tuesday on a nuclear submarine to remind the world of France’s role in nuclear deterrence ― and ended up reminding the world of his similarity to James Bond.

Macron’s visit to the submarine, named “Le Terrible,” included a simulated missile launch. He wanted to be fully involved in the process, so he was lowered onto the submarine from a helicopter.

Visite aux sous-mariniers du SNLE "Le Terrible". pic.twitter.com/Eu9dYmrXCO — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 4, 2017

It’s a pretty impressive photo-op.

Macron’s stunt was also intended to push across the point that France won’t be intimidated, and to associate the country with nuclear power at a critical time. North Korea continues to improve its nuclear capabilities and displayed a show of force on Monday by launching its first successful intercontinental missile.

After the United Kingdom exits the European Union, France will be the only nation in that bloc with nuclear power, according to the BBC.

But once the photo of Macron’s feat went out on his official Twitter account, people could only focus on the daredevil president.

"My name is Macron. Emmanuel Macron." https://t.co/AGDMFaIHdF — Hélène Lisle (@lislehelene) July 4, 2017

President Handsome over here ruining presidenting for the rest of us. https://t.co/6h9W31l4DZ — Ryan Smith (@wryansmith) July 4, 2017

How freakin' hardcore is this Macron dude? Getting dropped from a chopper onto a sub? This is firmly in James Bond territory. https://t.co/WlGawuJPNR — Stanley Pignal (@spignal) July 4, 2017

Other politicians have definitely tried similar attempts to win over the public. Everyone remembers Russian President Vladimir Putin and his iconic shirtless photo atop a horse. And maybe Boris Johnson, of Britain’s Conservative Party, should ask Macron for tips on looking good in a harness.

Since the recent French elections, Macron, 39, has won the hearts of many with his charming demeanor. People couldn’t resist comparing him to other world leaders.

In today's news: @EmmanuelMacron drops in on a nuclear sub via helicopter. @realDonaldTrump gets lost on his way to the Presidential limo... pic.twitter.com/t8ymePIcth — FlókiUSA (@FlokiUSA) July 5, 2017

Emmanuel Macron seems to have gone full-on Vladimir Putin. At this rate he'll be riding around naked on a brown bear by the end of the month https://t.co/deIZBcOrTK — Atticus Bakelite (@AtticusBakelite) July 5, 2017