Emmanuel Macron has a license to thrill.

France’s new president dropped down onto a nuclear submarine from a helicopter, and people now think that he may actually be James Bond.

On Tuesday, he shared this photograph of himself being winched down onto the “Le Terrible” sub as part of a missile launch simulation:

Visite aux sous-mariniers du SNLE "Le Terrible". pic.twitter.com/Eu9dYmrXCO — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 4, 2017

The image soon went viral, with many Twitter users comparing Macron to author Ian Fleming’s fictional British spy.

