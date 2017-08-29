Emmett Till: Lied on, Lynched, and Now Exploited

Note: This post contains graphic images which may be upsetting for some readers.

It was 62 years ago this week ― on August 28, 1955 ― that two white men, carrying guns, pulled 14-year-old Emmett Till out of his grandparents’ home in Money, Mississippi.

The teenager’s body was discovered in the Tallahatchie River three days later. The youngster had been severely beaten, his eye had been gouged out, and he had been shot in the head; then a 70-pound cotton gin fan was attached to his neck by barb wire and his body was thrown in the river.

Emmett Till’s body lying in casket. His mother, Mamie Till Mobley, insisted on an open-casket despite the undertaker’s plea to the contrary. Mobley said she wanted the world to see what happened to her son.

The reason for his murder? Making aggressive advances toward a white woman.

Not a crime, even if he had done it.

But the fact is . . . he hadn’t.

Carolyn Bryant, the woman at whom Emmett Till allegedly whistled, was a former beauty queen and wife of Roy Bryant, one of two men who killed the teenage

It was her then-husband, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J. W. Milam, who had pulled Till out of the house and were later charged with kidnapping and murder. And later acquitted of all charges.

It was 1950’s Mississippi, after all.

The defendants were allowed to sit with their families, even bouncing toddlers on their lap while testimony was being given.

The judge excused the jury during Carolyn Bryant’s explosive testimony because he felt it had no clear relevancy to Till’s murder, but it was still recorded into the court transcript — just in case her husband and Milam were convicted and appeal had to be filed. Spectators in the courtroom also heard it.

Emmett Till, she testified, had grabbed her hand, and when she pulled away, he grabbed her by the waist and verbally threatened her.

It took the all-white jury just one hour and seven minutes to find the men not guilty. One juror later said they would have come back with the verdict sooner if they had not stopped to get a pop; they wanted to stretch it out in order to make it look good.

One year later, both men admitted their guilt in a Look Magazine interview. Milam told the writer, William Bradford Huie, that their intentions were just to scare Till. Push him around a little, pistol whip him, and then let him go. But, Milam, said, Till took the whipping but remained unrepentant ― even told his persecutors that he was unafraid of them, and that he was just as good as them.

“Well, what else could we do? He was hopeless. I’m no bully; I never hurt a nigger in my life. I like niggers ― in their place ― I know how to work ‘em. But I just decided it was time a few people got put on notice. As long as I live and can do anything about it, niggers are gonna stay in their place.”

So Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam happily committed kidnapping, torture, and murder and got away with it.

Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam in the courtroom.

A murder instigated by a lie told by Carolyn Bryant Donham, and recanted in 2007 to a white guy who wrote a book released in 2017 that quickly became a bestseller. .

In one television interview, the white guy said Bryant told him: “ . . . with respect to the physical assault on her, or anything menacing or sexual, that that part isn’t true.”

It’s not clear why it took the white guy waited ten years to reveal the explosive confession. Alricka Gordon-Taylor, spokesperson for the Till family, says she believed it was to wait until he could felt it could get the most money from it. Accordingly, Gordon-Taylor says she hopes no one buys the white man’s book. “‘There are people who have died in the last 10 years whose lives were very impacted by what happened in 1955....that disturbs me.”

So the white guy, who sat on information for ten years, is making a ton of money on the book he wrote about an African-American teenager lynched in Mississippi.

The two white guys who lynched him made $3,000 (more than $27,000 in 2017 dollars) for admitting to a magazine that they tortured and murdered that 14-year-old African-American young man.

Oh! And according to USA Today, Carolyn Bryant Donham has written a memoir, entitled More Than a Wolf Whistle: The Memoir of Carolyn Bryant Donham which will reveal even more information about what actually happened. Yeah. you know that manuscript will make a mint for the Donham family.

In fact, that’s why Donham made contact with the white guy in the first place. Her daughter read and liked another book he’d written about a lynching, and thought he’d be helpful to her mother.

The white guy told Vanity Fair that the manuscript is in the Southern Historical Collection at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill library archives and will not be available for public view until 2036 or after Donham dies, whichever comes first.

So, we’ll have to wait another 19 years for the book. More time for Till’s relatives who deserve to know the truth about what actually happened to him and why, to die without finding out.