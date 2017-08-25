Emmy-Nominated Creatives Talk Balancing Spectacle With Reality for "The Man In The High Castle" Season 2

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Man In The High Castle has one of the most visually distinct looks in television. Set in a fictional post-WWII world where the Germans and Japanese have won and split the U.S. in half, the show does a great job balancing its fantastical concept and elements, with a realism of what might have been. I had the good fortune to chat with three Emmy nominees from the behind-the-camera team: Drew Boughton (Production Designer), James Hawkinson (Cinematographer — won the Emmy last year for season 1), and Lawson Deming (VFX Supervisor). The trio deconstructed some of the pivotal moments of this past season, and shared with us the interesting collaborative efforts that occur during the course of a TV show production.

Read on more below to learn about the tricks behind their trades.

HuffPost: What is something different you brought to the production for season 2?

Drew Boughton: We brought a bigger sense of scope to our world. Working with geniuses like Emmy wining cinematographer James Hawkinson last year and VFX Supervisor Lawson Deming. Both are nominated again this year! Working with these guys is truly amazing and with the support of our dynamite producers we created a truly ambitious interior Volkshalle dome with a full-on blood curdling torchlit rally. It was a big task which required physically built sets, precise cinematography and lighting, major VFX set creation, and huge numbers of costumed extras to execute. Lawson often shoots his own film for the components of crowds and other elements needed. That photography is then combined with Jim’s amazing work to create an arena with 150 thousand occupants. It was on a whole other level compared to season 1. Amazon asked us to crank up the scope and we did.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios Behind the scenes in “The Man In The High Castle” season 2.

Lawson Deming: While the first season of “The Man in the High Castle” split the visual effects work among several vendors, for Season 2, Barnstorm Visual Effects, co-founded by Cory Jamieson and myself, became the main entity doing the VFX work, and nearly all of the effects were consolidated under my supervision. In doing this, we had an opportunity to really unify the look and feel of the effects across the series. I was hands-on all the way from pre-production through the end of post. We took the opportunity to look at a lot of the things that existed piecemeal or in parts and really fleshed them out.

Berlin was only seen in fleeting glimpses in season 1, with bits of Hitler's “Germania” project on the horizon, but we built all of Germania, including government buildings, a period-accurate Reichstag, and an ultra high detail version of the impressive domed “Volkshalle” down to the individual tiles on the roof. We also got to see inside the Volkshalle for the first time with John Smith, visit Tempelhof airport in Berlin with Joe Blake, and follow Juliana Crane to the very front steps of the Nazi Embassy in San Francisco during a tense standoff between Japanese and German soldiers. We built a lot of new set pieces from scratch and re-built many of the existing assets at higher levels of detail so we could really explore the world more thoroughly. I wanted to go beyond spectacle and create a world with logic and reality, and even a sense of mundanity to it.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

HP: James, you won the Emmy last year and are nominated again, congrats! Can you share a bit about the approach to filming this series? What gear did you use? And did the tone and approach shift for season 2?

James Hawkinson: The aesthetic of 'The Man in the High Castle' is retro-futurist noir expressionism. It's a world whose past is influenced by the future, full of impossible technology. It's a fake world yet it has parallel universes which may or may not be real. The cinematography is meant to evoke a nostalgia by replicating the look of film stocks prevalent in the early 1960s. A careful combination of new and vintage equipment is utilized to achieve this.

In season two, certain tonal shifts take place as parallel universes open up. The cinematography also shifted tonally, with subtle changes in hue as I prefer the viewer to 'feel' a difference rather than 'see' it. Simply put, I do not want to telegraph a world shift by drastically changing the show's aesthetic.

Equipment-wise, although this show is set in the early 1960s, and I use certain equipment from that time, I always embrace new technologies such as LED lighting.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

HP: Lawson & Drew, the art department and VFX work together hand-in-hand. Can you talk about your working relationship on the set? How do you decide who tackles what?

Drew: We have just a crap load of fun dividing up bits of the world and who creates what. Generally there will be a request from producers or the director about where we should show the world more, which is code for VFX set extension. When that happens, I'll do a very loose sketch of a San Francisco skyline or offensive icon being added to an existing New York City skyline. Depending on what is being added, we might do a design in the Art Department with our illustrators and Lawson and his team of geniuses will take it, improve upon and make it much better and more real.

Lawson: Drew is incredibly creative and prolific. He'll frequently come back from a location scout with half-a-dozen sketches already superimposed over photos he's taken, so the creative process between us gets started immediately. He also loves to riff on stuff, so I'm never afraid to bring him my own work-in-progress and get his opinions and ideas. Most of the time it’s pretty immediately apparent what can be physically built and what should be visual effects, simply based on scale. The only limitation that the Art Department really has that beyond a certain size, it’s impractical to physically build certain things. Even so, there are so many absolutely jaw-dropping sets for the show and great tiny details that there's a lot for me to live up to, so I try to hew very closely to Drew's designs and construction methods, even when I'm building something like the Volkshalle that was almost completely constructed with VFX.

I also take pictures of the sets themselves to use as reference and texture whenever possible. In a show that's grounded in a sort of reality, the ability to make anything with visual effects is a double-edged sword. The urge, particularly with some of the big bombastic Nazi architecture, is to create the impossible. But, if it isn't constructed in a believable way, it will never feel real. So I frequently come to Drew with weird questions like, “where would they source the marble for the Volkshalle?” and “Would you use a carriage-bolt to attach this swastika sign if you were building it practically?”

HP: Does The Man in the High Castle use a lot of SFX as well? How do the VFX & SFX teams work together?

Lawson: One of the things that's really great about the show is how closely all of the departments collaborate and play off each-other's strengths to create what you see on screen. In this respect, I really need to highlight the work of Special Effects Coordinator Rob Paller and Stunt Coordinators Jeffery and Maja Aro. There's a lot of real smoke, fire, and explosions in the show and real people flying across the screen.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The boat explosion and the bombing of the Kempeitai building in season 2 were both about 50% real explosions, and in both cases real people got launched into the air. The balance of visual effects and special effects really varies from scene to scene and even from shot to shot... sometimes we're just painting out equipment or rigging from a practical effect. Sometimes we'll do an insert shoot and capture an element that we can composite into one of our shots, like the fire we filmed for the braziers inside the Volkshalle. Part of the magic of filmmaking is that it really IS like a magic trick, in that you're misdirecting the audience and using a variety of different techniques in order to convince them to suspend their disbelief. If you rely on one way of doing things over and over again, people start to see through it.

HP: Are there any particular scenes you worked very closely on?

Drew: The Volkshalle rally scene in 210 was a very collaborative job requiring the Art Department and Visual Effects to bring A game over and over during the course of several months of 3D model creation, translation and polishing. Lots of slight and subtle changes were added and debated to give the interior space reality. It was a matter of looking at the same shots over and over again to make them better each time.

Lawson: The interior of the Volkshalle was an incredibly ambitious build. It is first glimpsed in episode 201 when John Smith gains an audience with Hitler, and it reappears in episode 210 for a Nazi party rally with 150,000 people in attendance. The biggest challenge with the Volkshalle was that, even though there were actual plans for its construction drawn up by Hitler's architect, Albert Speer, it was just such a huge space that it was very hard to conceptualize. The domed roof was based on the Pantheon but was nearly eight times as tall, so it was almost impossible to find any sort of reference to help us. Even the actual Pantheon in photographs looks kind-of fake, like a painting, so we knew it was going to be an uphill battle to sell it.

Despite extensive references that exist for the exterior of the Volkshalle, the only image we could find of what the inside might look like was a single fairly low detail photo-montage, so Drew and his team mocked up blueprints of the space and plans that we would use to construct our more detailed CG model. The fact that Brutalist architecture is designed to make the individual person feel 'small' created an additional pretty significant challenge for us to overcome, because everything inside the space was super-sized: doors that were 20' tall, braziers that were 30', and columns that were 100' tall. There was hardly anything that was human-scale and so there was nothing that your brain could latch onto to ground the space in reality. So, despite Drew's excitement over our ability to go big, I managed to convince him to shrink some things down, and we collaborated on a pretty extensive re-design partway through the process to introduce some smaller elements into the space to try and add that proper sense of scale.

HP: Who is your favorite character in the series and why?

James: My favorite character on this show is Nobusuke Tagomi as he represents mankind's spiritual nature. He doesn't force mystical exploration, he meditates on it and is successful! He is also seemingly the most moral character. When he is manipulative it's for a greater good, unlike Smith whose main concern is self-preservation and promotion.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Lawson: I think John Smith is the most fascinating character on the show. You've got this guy who was a U.S. Soldier during World War 2, with a name as American as apple pie, and his sense of duty and patriotism has been completely hijacked by Fascism, so that he's now the face of the Nazis in the United States. He's got such a morally ambiguous character, and the show's portrayal of him as a complex person, as opposed to some cartoonish mustache-twirling villain, is a sobering reminder that Nazi's aren't just fantasy punching-bags, but that the threat of Fascist ideology is very real and very insidious. John Smith is the poster-child for the 'banality of evil.’

Drew: I have several favorite characters and new friends who play these characters. I just cannot choose, I love them all!

HP: Is there anything you can share about season 3?

Drew: Smith family is moving into a Manhattan apartment and we had a lot of fun creating that!

Lawson: The show keeps getting more ambitious, so, from a VFX standpoint, I can say that there's going to be lot of exciting and mind bending stuff in the new season. We've got some new locales that will benefit from effects work, as well as some things we're going to be revisiting in more detail. What always excites me most is the invisible stuff, and we've got some pretty extensive effects sequences we're working on that I actually hope nobody will notice.

James: We are currently in production! The show is like an onion with its multiple layers. It is absolutely fascinating with its new complexities and realities. It's also a great deal of fun!

~~

