Emmy Nominated "Feud" Co-Star Jackie Hoffman-"I Knew With "Feud" We Were Doing Something Special"

From a hilarious turn on “Difficult People” to joining the company nightly on stage as part of the cast of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Broadway, Jackie Hoffman continues to make us laugh with every unique career choice. Taking the role of Joan Crawford’s moral compass “Mamacita” gave us a whole new perspective on this multi talented funny lady. I sat down to chat with Jackie about her Emmy nominated turn on “Feud”, to her Broadway history to how much the LGBT community adores this woman who is having a career of (it has to be said) “pure imagination”

From “The Gingerbread House” to “Hairspray” to now “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” so many of us have fallen in love with you through your Broadway roles! Good God, “The Gingerbread House” yes! With Ryan Murphy’s muse, Sarah Paulson, and the wonderfully successful Bobby Cannavalle. It really was a show that had great potential, it was a show about people selling their children, which is actually a fantasy of mine (laughs).

Now you have received an Emmy nomination for playing “Mamacita” in the iconic “Feud” which detailed the sometimes complex relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford during the filming of “Whatever Happened To Baby Jane”. How does it feel to be recognized in a sea of truly iconic talent like Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci? it really feels great. Very surreal indeed. I definitely didn’t outshine them, I was just different. So many of us got nominated too, from Jessica and Susan, to Alfred Molina to Judy Davis.

The “Feud” series is poised to go further, but this first season could very well be the standard set for miniseries of this type going forward. Do you feel that is an accurate depiction? Absolutely. Certainly after watching it and watching the competition that we are up again, I feel that it is definitely in a class of it’s own in terms of class and elegance. I feel that it’s a very unique project like that. When I was around the set and saw Jessica and Susan, I definitely knew we were doing something special.

Was it intimidating to work with such iconic and revered actresses in such an intimate way, specifically with Jessica Lange portraying the mercurial Joan Crawford? It was intimidating, but like I have said before, it was kind of like an out of body experience and I definitely had to compartmentalize it. I could not put my awe and my adoration of these women onto them right on the set.

Now on the flip side, your character Rachel on “Difficult People” is definitely a departure from playing a role that us ultra serious like “Mamacita” on “Feud”, as Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner are a comedy dream team. Is it hard coming onto the set with an established duo like that or does everyone just jump into the same sandbox and play? You know it’s effortless, you really don't think about it. It is just wonderful. Julie just writes for me, and I mean cmon, what could be better than that?

You are also a huge of fan of the “Real Housewives” franchise on Bravo, and are a frequent guest on “Watch What Happens Live”. What city are you loving right now? I am a big Bravo watcher, absolutely. Right now, I am totally in with the New York City ladies, and while I did not watch the Orange County franchise before, I am really getting into it now.

Where we are able to see you live right now at pretty much any time is in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Broadway. Being a part of bringing this “world of pure imagination” to Broadway must be a dream come true. You know, it certainly was not my first production, I am happy to say (laughs) Our great director Jack O’Brien was very clear when he said “I don’t want to put a movie on stage”. He thought everyone was expecting that, and he was not going to do that. I think he has really kept the heart of the piece and I am finding that people are really impressed with the technical stuff that we have in the show. Some of it is brilliant in it’s simplicity and it all really works I think. It has charm, respect to the story, and the tech level is not lousy, its very complex. Deceptively a lot of it looks really simple and it’s all brilliantly done and really effective and really funny.

Everything you are doing is exactly why many people consider you a gay icon. Do you see it as an actress and performer that the community truly holds you in such high esteem?

I do and I to them completely. When I go out that stage door, and I see so many kids and there is that one gay teen I’m like “Thank God”! (laughs).

What do you think you want to do next? I always hate that question, it’s like, you have an Emmy nomination and you’re on Broadway, what’s next?! (laughs). As for what actually is next, I am locked into Charlie for a while, but I would not sneeze at more television definitely!

Difficult People returns on August 8th on Hulu.