Gotham Chandna, Contributor Digital Marketing Strategist and Indie Film Enthusiast

Emmy Nominees and Stars Enjoy the Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge

09/20/2017 10:05 pm ET

Nathalie Dubois has been very successful in running the entertainment strategy company - DPA (Dubois, Pelin and Associates). Based in the entertainment mecca of the world - Los Angeles, Dubois also hosts luxury talent lounges in France, the Middle-East, and has recently opened a branch in Japan.

The Pre-Awards DPA talent lounge has seen scores of celebrities over the years which include guests such as Sharon Stone, Matt LeBlanc, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Katherine Heigl, Nia Vardanos, Julie Delpy, Paris Hilton, Darryl Hannah, Alfre Woodward, Hunter Parrish, Jackie and Joan Collins, Bonnie Sommerville, Joely Fisher, Tony Denison, Natasha Henstridge, Annalynne McCord, Madeline Zima, Guillermo Diaz, Jimmy Jean Louis, Tichina Arnold, Julie Benz, Eric Roberts, Vanessa Williams, Sarah Mc Laughlan, Ashley Greene, Terry O’Quinn, and the list is endless.

Here’s a glimpse into the Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge from the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Viola Davis attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Yvonne Strahovski attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Dennis Quaid attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Susan Sarandon attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Melora Hardin attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Susie Abromeit attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Lauren Graham attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Shaun Toub attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Elise Doganieri attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Leslie Jones attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Emmy Nominees and Stars Enjoy the Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge

CONVERSATIONS