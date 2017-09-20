Emmy Nominees and Stars Enjoy the Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge

Nathalie Dubois has been very successful in running the entertainment strategy company - DPA (Dubois, Pelin and Associates). Based in the entertainment mecca of the world - Los Angeles, Dubois also hosts luxury talent lounges in France, the Middle-East, and has recently opened a branch in Japan.

The Pre-Awards DPA talent lounge has seen scores of celebrities over the years which include guests such as Sharon Stone, Matt LeBlanc, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Katherine Heigl, Nia Vardanos, Julie Delpy, Paris Hilton, Darryl Hannah, Alfre Woodward, Hunter Parrish, Jackie and Joan Collins, Bonnie Sommerville, Joely Fisher, Tony Denison, Natasha Henstridge, Annalynne McCord, Madeline Zima, Guillermo Diaz, Jimmy Jean Louis, Tichina Arnold, Julie Benz, Eric Roberts, Vanessa Williams, Sarah Mc Laughlan, Ashley Greene, Terry O’Quinn, and the list is endless.

Here’s a glimpse into the Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge from the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Viola Davis attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Yvonne Strahovski attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Dennis Quaid attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Susan Sarandon attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Melora Hardin attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Susie Abromeit attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Lauren Graham attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Shaun Toub attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Elise Doganieri attends Nathalie Dubois - Pre-Awards DPA Luxury Talent Lounge at the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills