Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win, Should Win, and Sins of Omission!

Here they are (@hollywdcynic) Hollywood Alert’s Primetime Emmy® predictions for the nights 16 top categories on who will win, who should win, and sins of omission (should be nominated and somehow are not). The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy® Awards air live on #CBS at 5:00 pm PST Sunday, September 17th, 2017.

Drama Series: Will win: This is Us (NBC) Should win: House of Cards (Netflix) Sins of Omission: A Place To Call Home (Acorn TV and Foxtel), Homeland (Showtime), and Mr. Robot (USA)

Actor Drama Series: Will win (tie): Matthew Rhys The Americans (F/X) and Liev Schreiber Ray Donovan (Showtime) Should win: Matthew Rhys The Americans (F/X) and Liev Schreiber Ray Donovan (Showtime) Sins of Omission: Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA), Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (Amazon), Hugh Laurie, Chance (Hulu), David Berry, A Place To Call Home (Acorn TV and Foxtel)

Actress Drama Series Will win: Robin Wright, House of Cards Should win: Same Sins of Omission: Marta Dusseldorp A Place To Call Home (Acorn TV, Foxtel), Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime), Ellen Barkin, Animal Kingdom (TNT), Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Supporting Actor Drama Series Will win: David Harbour, Stranger Things Should win: Same Sins of Omission: Matt Smith, The Crown (Netflix), Ed Harris, Westworld (HBO), Brett Climo, A Place To Call Home (Acorn TV, Foxtel) , Craig Hall, A Place To Call Home (Acorn TV, Foxtel), Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USA)

Supporting Actress Drama Series Will win: Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO) Should win: Same Sins of Omission: Sara Wiseman, A Place To Call Home (Acorn TV, Foxtel), Noni Hazelhurst, A Place To Call Home (Acorn TV, Foxtel), Abby Earl, A Place To Call Home (Acorn TV, Foxtel), Arianwen Parks Lockwood, A Place To Call Home (Acorn TV, Foxtel) , Mandy Moore, This is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series Will win: Black-ish (ABC) Should win: Same Sins of Omission: One Mississippi (Amazon), Girlfriends Guide To Divorce (Bravo), Transparent (Amazon), Girls (HBO), The Goldbergs (ABC), Fresh Off The Boat (ABC)

Actor Comedy Series Will win: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC) Should win: Same Sins of Omission: Randall Park, Fresh Off The Boat (ABC), Ed Westwick, White Gold (BBC, Netflix), Ashton Kutcher, The Ranch (Netflix), Jeff Garlin The Goldbergs, (ABC)

Actress Comedy Series: Will win: Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie (Netflix) Should win: Traci Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC) Sins of Omission: Tig Notaro, One Mississippi (Amazon), Wendi McLendon-Covey, The Goldbergs (ABC), Constance Wu, Fresh Off The Boat (ABC), Lisa Edelstein, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce (Bravo)

Supporting Actor Comedy Will win: Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt (Netflix) Should win: Same Sins of Omission: Troy Gentile, The Goldbergs (ABC), John Rothman, One Mississippi (Amazon), Noah Harpster, One Mississippi (Amazon), Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family (ABC)

Supporting Actress Comedy Will win: Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon) Should win: Same Sins of Omission: Gabby Hoffman, Transparent (Amazon), Hayley Orrantia, The Goldbergs (ABC), Nacar Zadegan, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce (Bravo)

Limited Series: Will win: Feud (F/X) Should win: Same Sins of Omission: American Crime (ABC), When We Rise (ABC), The Young Pope (HBO)

TV Movie: Will win: Wizard of Lies (HBO) Should win: Same Sins of Omission: Most Hated Woman in America (Netflix), Killing Reagan (National Geographic), Buddy Solitaire (Amazon)

Actor Limited Series or Movie: Will win: Ewan McGregor, Fargo (F/X) Should win: Same Sins of Omission: Jude Law, The Young Pope (HBO), Brandon J. Sornberger, Buddy Solitaire, (Amazon)

Actress Limited Series or Movie: Should win: Jessica Lange, Feud (F/X) Will win: Same Sins of Omission: Melissa Leo, The Most Hated Woman in America (Netflix), Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror (Netflix), Mira Sorvino, A Christmas To Remember (Hallmark Channel), Marta Dusseldorp, Janet King Series 3, (Acorn TV, ABC)

Supporting Actor Limited Series or Movie: Will win: Alfred Molina, Feud (F/X) Should win: Same Sins of Omission: Hank Azaria, Wizard of Lies (HBO), Timothy Hutton, American Crime (ABC), Richard Cabral, American Crime (ABC)