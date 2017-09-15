ENTERTAINMENT
This Is What The Emmy Awards Looked Liked In 1997

It was a year of satin, sequins and Michelle Pfeiffer's little round sunglasses.

Who can forget the TV of the ’90s?

Shows like “NYPD Blue,” “Frasier,” “Mad About You” and “The X-Files” were just a few of the classics ruling primetime and leading the Emmy nominations during the decade.

To get ready for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards ceremony ― which features the most diverse list of nominees ever ― let us take a virtual trip back to 1997, a year of satin, sequins and Michelle Pfeiffer’s little round sunglasses. 

That year, “Frasier” took home top honors in the comedy category for the fourth year in a row, while “Law & Order” won for Outstanding Drama Series. In the acting categories, John Lithgow (“3rd Rock From the Sun”), Helen Hunt (“Mad About You”), Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”) and Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) took home golden trophies for their leading roles. 

To find out who will win big this year, tune into the Emmys on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, though, revel in the glory of the ’97 show below:

  • Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Candice Bergen
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Bette Midler
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Kelsey Grammer and Camille Donatacci
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Glenn Close and Steve Beers
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Eleanor Mondale
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Gillian Anderson
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
    Kevin.Mazur via Getty Images
  • Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Helen Hunt
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres
    Ron Davis via Getty Images
  • Alfre Woodard and Laurence Fishburne
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Tea Leoni and David Duchovny
    KMazur via Getty Images
  • Bridget Fonda
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Kristen Johnston
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Gloria Reuben
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Chris Rock
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Michael Richards and mother Phyllis Nardozzi
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Sherry Stringfield
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Noah Wyle and Tracy Warbin
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Neve Campbell
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Michelle Pfeiffer
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Christine Baranski
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Connie Britton and Nathan Fillion
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Joely Fisher
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford
    Ron Galella via Getty Images

