Emmys Define Beauty and Looks For Fall

If beauty was defined by photos, or events, then I would definitely select this year’s Emmys as the reference point. Gorgeous looks were everywhere on the red carpet and they were completely captivating onlookers.

Consider Heidi Klum, she looked absolutely stunning with her long locks. Her hair was beautifully styled with a subtle and soft balyage that fell gently around her face. She finished the look with slightly lighter ends that stemmed from her natural color. This created a sun kissed look with a lot of dimension.

Padma Lakshmi looked amazing as well. I loved her textured Lob. The look appeared to be effortless yet stylish, playful, and sexy. This was a look that you could take from the day into the evening. It was dressy enough for the red carpet yet relaxed enough for a day of shopping. The layers really worked their magic in a great way for this style.

Reese Witherspoon, love her, can wear just about any length of hair. This time she selected to strut the red carpet with her very long, straight and blonde hair. She was both simple and elegant. Go Reese! Extensions are a good way to achieve her look if your hair is not long enough.

Another stand out was Zoe Kravitz. As I have been saying, Pixie cuts aren’t going anywhere this season. They have demonstrated that they have some staying power on the fashion scene. The Pixie is proving to be a look that is not going out of style but rather, it’s holding its own against long time regulars such as the Bob.

Uzo Aduba; absolutely loved her look! She was so pretty and unique. Jessica Lange looked equally amazing with her Bob that was finished with soft waves. A class act as always.