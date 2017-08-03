Man Sought For Watching 'The Emoji Movie' With Hands Down His Pants

There’s a time and place for guys to touch their eggplant, but it’s not in a theater showing “The Emoji Movie.”

Police in Howell, New Jersey, are trying to get their hands on a man who they say was fondling himself during a showing of the much-maligned children’s film.

A woman watching the movie with her kids on Friday noticed a heavyset man in his 20s or 30s sitting alone in the back row of the theater with his hands down his pants, police told the Asbury Park Press..

The woman reported the touchy situation to theater employees, who escorted him out of the theater, according to WPIX-TV. She later called the police, according to Jersey Shore Online.

The suspect had facial hair, and wore a white dress shirt, black pants and a yarmulke, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Police released a photo of the man taken from video surveillance cameras.

Howell Police Dept

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Janet Benitez at 732-938-4575, extension 2885, or anonymously at http://www.p3tips.com.