Emotional Intelligence for People Managers

Part 3 of 3: How to walk in other people’s shoes

In the first and second part of this series, we talked about your emotions and how you can manage them to become a better leader. However, emotional intelligence has another crucial component that will be discussed in this third part: Empathy.

You are aware of your own feelings and you know how to control them? That’s great. Now it’s time to pay attention to the people around you: the people you’re in charge of.

Being able to walk in other people’s shoes: Why is it important?

If you have others reporting into you, it’s easy to forget that your relationship with those people is bi-directional. Sure, at the end of the day they need to follow your instructions but you also have a responsibility towards them: if you don’t listen to their input and ignore their needs and issues, you will end up with staff that are neither motivated nor loyal or productive.

Here are the three main reasons why it’s crucial for you to be empathetic towards the people you lead:

Mutual respect: If you want your team to respect you, it is you who should show some respect first which you cannot do if you don’t know about their struggles, motivations and their individual needs.

Authentic relationships: You can only lead your employees successfully if you are able to authentically connect with them. To do that, you need to be able to see things from their perspective.

Valuable feedback: Hierarchical, one-way relationships may be suitable in military environments but in teams that need to be innovative, flexible and ready to adapt to new challenges, you will require every member of your team to provide ideas, suggestions, and critical feedback… and you should be encouraging this, listening to it and considering it seriously.

How do you get there?

In the first article of this series, you learned about emotional self-awareness. This skill is also significant when it comes to developing empathy: if you’re good at recognizing your own body’s warning signals and at being in sync with your own emotions, you are much more likely to understand other people’s emotions too. From this starting point, try to focus on three key areas:

1. Pick specific situations: Let’s face it, you simply can’t focus on other people all of the time – and you shouldn’t, that’s not your job. Instead, try to identify a set of specific situations where you think it may be most important to be empathetic towards your team. One example may be one-on-one meetings where you could attempt not to do all the talking but let the other person contribute their thoughts, ideas and feedback.

2. Listen actively: Active listening is a skill which is too often undervalued – and more complex than you may think. But in a nutshell, it is this: You ask open questions, encourage the other person to elaborate while not influencing their answers in any way and only interrupting them if you need to clarify a point or think they are getting off topic.

3. Be self-reflective: Try to observe yourself while you are working on your empathy skills. Are you able to remember more about your staff and their individual issues than you used to? Are you making more and better use of their ideas and their feedback? Are you encouraging them more often to speak up and offer their views on any given issue? And, most importantly: can you observe any positive change in their behavior? After all, their conduct towards you mirrors your conduct towards them.

After focusing on these three key areas it is all about “lather, rinse, and repeat” – you will get better at it as you gain experience. This is a journey that will never end, which is definitely a good thing: it means that your leadership skills will continue to evolve.

This concludes our three-part series on emotional intelligence. As you can see, it is more than just a buzzword: emotional intelligence is an essential component of good leadership. We hope you were able to take away a few insights and some food for thought. Feel free to leave your comment below, we’re happy to hear from you.

