Emotions Are Great Storytellers For All Of Us

Let me tell you a story.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, 1997, I drove back to my apartment after celebrating New Year’s Eve and “ringing in the new” with some close friends at their place in Houston, Texas. I was really drunk, and it wasn’t just the first time I had driven drunk in my life.

The previous two or three months had not been too hot. I’d left a job after it became pretty clear they were going to fire me. I was involved in an auto accident (sober, not drunk) that left me shook up emotionally, plus facing potential legal action taken by the other driver against me. At the same time, I had ill parents living in Houston that were deeply dependent upon me to make every tough decision in their lives. Also, I’d just started seeing a psychiatrist about my own life issues.

It was Fear City all around me and there was no place to hide.

So I get home, somehow, and find my way inside my apartment. I do remember fixing some pasta to eat. Don’t ask me how it got done. It just did, and I ate some.

Then I went and laid down on a couch, turned on the TV and went to sleep.

When I woke up about three hours later, I felt this incredible heart-racing fear and panic in my body. So I rolled off of the couch and picked up a spiritual book nearby. I don’t remember it being The Bible, OK, just something that let my thoughts rise above my present moment. I read it and got back on the couch with my horrid hangover thanks to mixing champagne and Bud Light.

This emotion just kept lingering and troubled me deeply. So from this prone position, I looked up at the ceiling – well, where else was I going to look from being on my back? – and prayed, “God, I don’t want to live my life like this anymore. Please help me.”

I went back to sleep.

Three hours later, I woke up.

When I looked around at my posh bachelor pad, nothing changed. The Cotton Bowl college football game was on TV. It was a partly cloudy day outside.

Yet inside, I didn’t have that racing fear and panic feeling. It went away. Whatever happened inside me altered my emotions from fear to peace, from panic to comfort.

* * *

Emotions are strange little creatures. Calling them “creatures” isn’t really fair. Emotions are powerful signal-callers within us all. They give us direction and let us know, if we are in touch with them, where we are and what’s taking place in this moment.

We get so concerned with what is happening outside of us that we don’t take time to feel what is taking place within us.

For years, I was totally disconnected to my emotions. Back in 2001, someone who was helping me out in a non-professional capacity asked me one day to tell him how I was feeling. I vividly remember doing my best to find an emotion and my response was “Ummm, anger?” It was a question that I was asking him, looking for validation about my own emotion. I was totally disconnected from my emotional landscape.

It was brutal.

Now these are just real-life experiences that I’ve been through. Having done and continuing to do my soul work around life’s issues, I can say that I’m more in touch emotionally than back in 1997.

Here’s the point: Emotions are great storytellers. If you have a capacity to get in touch with your emotions, then they can lead you on an incredible journey of self-exploration. Far beyond navel gazing, this is an inward trip to infinite places inside your own self.

Emotions are like receptors of information deep within the cells of our bodies. They radiate energy far beyond what human minds can comprehend. When an emotion, either love or pain, hits a person so hard that it causes them to lose their breath or balance – then the emotional hit has poked you in the tummy.

Maybe it’s in the head. Hopefully, it’s in the heart.

Is finding relief from the “too hard” emotional state possible? Of course … and it takes work and time. It also takes patience, something I call “spiritual patience.” Far beyond simply having patience that all things will work out, it takes some special characteristic to find spiritual patience.

Spiritual patience is a blending of emotional patience with a connection to your spirit and soul. Spiritual patience means looking inside while trusting and having faith that what is going on can be OK. Get in touch with the spirituality of life. Find it. Embrace it.

How can spiritual patience be learned and practiced? Here are three suggestions.

First, get quiet. Go find a place and just quiet down the inner chatter taking too much space in your head. Every person that is alive has mental chatter and it’s either really loud or very subtle taking part in the internal conversation. Getting quiet can equate to meditation.

Second, feel your feelings. This can be hard work for those of us who have dissociated from our physical bodies. I have spent many years being dissociated from my own being. That may surprise some people who have known me a long time, yet being fully present for all people at all times has not been my truth.

Third, breathe, close your eyes and be still. Being still and listening into the emotional side of life provides such a fulfilling sense of relief.

Emotions are quirky and meaningful, powerful and passionate, drivers and distractions.

How do you want to show up emotionally in your life?