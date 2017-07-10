Empathy in Emails

“Yes, it’s very dodgy, the search for ecstasy. No wonder millions settle for a nice cup of tea.”- Sore Throats, Howard Brenton

Forget ecstasy, the struggle to achieve our most basic career goals, our most basic career potential, is exhausting. Success is a helluva drug. So what’s the solution? Well, how about empathy? Empathy for ourselves and others. And starting with demonstrating empathy in your emails to others, whether you’re selling products, ideas or “just” yourself, is a great first step.

Empathy in this context means writing concise, focused emails that immediately, from the subject line through the first paragraph, make it easy for your reader to understand who you are, what you want, and how and why the reader might want to engage you.

For example, let’s say that you’re contacting a conference or festival to pitch yourself as a dynamic speaker. You could send a quick email telling them that you’d love to be considered, that you have a lot of experience, and include a link to your website, or LinkedIn profile and ask them to contact you for further information. You certainly could do that. BUT, had you more empathy for your reader, you’d understand that she probably gets hundreds of these missives every single day. If you had more empathy for your reader, you’d realize that you’re giving her a lot of work: you’re expecting that she’ll read your email and Google you, or even click on your link, and start researching where you’ve previously spoken, and what subjects, and start considering how you might bring benefit to her group’s event.

Now, ‘tis true, she certainly might do all that. Or, the group might have an intern, someone else dedicated to researching the proposals. But those are some mighty big “ifs.” That’s leaving your great ideas and potential to chance. That’s playing a risky, exhausting game.

“...some will win, some will lose, some are meant to sing the blues...”- Journey

True. And let’s be honest: ambition is scary. Chasing one’s ambition, committing to it, deciding that hell yes, you do have something important to contribute, and you’re going to pitch yourself to that conference or apply for that dream job are brave, intimidating choices. Thus, with that knowledge, and bravery, make the decision to allow yourself to succeed. Start by writing a concise email that immediately explains who you are, what your relevant experience is, what specific subjects you’d be competent to speak on, giving some eye-catching titles. Write an email that gives the reader all the information he or she needs to make a decision. Help your reader to help you. That’s having empathy for your reader.

Unfortunately, too many people think, “Well, if someone has questions, they’ll email or call me, and I’ll answer them.” Oh, Dear Reader, what a wonderful world that would be! A world populated by flying cars, kittens in the White House, classic Simpsons episodes playing without end, ponies for every little girl, and comprehensive health care on demand. (Did I just describe Canada?)

Alas, we live in a different world, a world wherein if your reader has questions, they’re more likely to delete your email and move on to another email that gives them answers. If you’re selling, it’s your responsibility to give people a reason to contact you. It’s your responsibility to give your reader answers. This holds true for emails, LinkedIn profiles, resumes, Tindr profiles, you name it. If people have questions, if they don’t understand items on your resume, they will toss it aside, and find a resume that is, as Richard Nixon used to say, perfectly clear.

Empathy in emails can go so far as determining what day you send those emails. I, for example, almost never send pitches first thing Monday morning, since I know, based on my own experience and feelings, that people at that time, are just walking into the office, and trying not to kill themselves getting organized for the day. I don’t want them to see my name and roll their eyes. I’m trying to help people, so they’ll, eventually, help me.

If you’re serious about achieving your goals, you’ll take the time to contemplate how best you can do so. Empathy, i.e. humanity, is always a powerful tool in your arsenal. The more empathy you have for your readers, the more empathy you’ll demonstrate for your own goals, thus allowing them to blossom. #getit

