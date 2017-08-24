Empathy, Not Science, Will Solve Diversity Challenges in the Workplace

In 1786, Thomas Jefferson wrote a letter to his lover, Maria Cosway, using the head and the heart as analogies for reason and emotion. To the head, nature allotted the field of science, he said, and to the heart, that of morals.

Ex-Google employee James Damore sparked an important conversation when he wrote his internal memo about diversity policy, gender differences and ideological echo chambers. Yet, while he called for Google to “de-moralize diversity” and “de-emphasize empathy” he himself explicitly conjures up notions of morality and empathy. He gives the directive, “Stop restricting programs and classes to certain genders or races. These discriminatory practices are both unfair and divisive.”

Damore believes diversity programs are morally unfair, and uses science to show men and women are different so Google should stop its discriminatory practices against white men. Conversely, those who were outraged by this memo believe not having diversity programs is morally unfair, and use science to prove that men and women are narrowly different if at all, and that biases are truly what we should be concerned about.

Both sides are using moral reasoning around fairness, and scientific justifications and facts to prove their points. You see, Damore made Descartes’ Error when claiming that emotion and rationality are separate processes. Intuition and judgments of morality are actually intertwined with and even precede decision-making. The ventromedial prefrontal cortex allows us to feel emotion, and when this is damaged, people make very foolish decisions or no decisions at all. They can alienate their families and employers, and their lives fall apart.

Yet, we in the West have revered reason, especially in the workplace, categorizing it as a male characteristic. We have looked down upon emotion, reserving that for the irrational world of women. This has led to stereotypes about women and what work they are qualified to take on, when they should be listened to, and what will be of interest to them.

This is why when Damore noted in his memo that women are more social, agreeable, empathetic, gregarious, cooperative, and yes, neurotic, than men, he set off a fury of angry retorts. While most of these characteristics should make women proud, instead, their emotional qualities conjure up the divide between what has been valued (reason) and what has been looked down upon (emotion).

Perhaps it is time to celebrate both empathy and logic, even in the workplace. There is a growing awareness amongst business professionals that emotional astuteness is important for success just as much as a person’s IQ. A Motorola manufacturing plant saw productivity increase more than 90% after receiving emotional intelligence (EI) training. Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, increased its annual performance by 12% after EI training for its sales force. Even Google has found that the number one characteristic of high-performing teams is psychological safety, which is a practice of non-judgment, mutual respect, and acceptance of individuals’ differences.

Therefore, instead of responding to Damore in a defensive way that devalues emotional strengths, we should harness them and embrace empathy so we can better solve these diversity challenges. It is clear that all sides have grievances. Some women do not like to be placed into a narrow box they don’t fit into. Minorities have to worry that some people will exclude them because of the way their box looks. Some men are feeling left out of a box altogether with no identity to proudly claim. In the spirit of psychological safety, which Damore himself promotes, all of these grievances should be regarded rather than discarded.

Instead of “de-emphasizing empathy”, Damore should have hoped people would have empathized with him, since maybe he could have actually had a chance to influence policies at Google. There is a case to be made that whites lacking in formal education are lagging behind just as much as other minorities. Whites with high school diplomas or less have soaring rates of deaths of despair from suicide, drug overdoses, and alcoholism, and Stanford sociologist Sean Reardon has shown that educational achievement is now more associated with family income than any racial differences. Achievement levels are determined upon a child first entering kindergarten, indicating chronic inequality is leading to chronic disadvantage in our country.

Damore also should have harnessed more empathy for the other side if he ever had the goal of being well-received. He could have empathized with women who do not wish to be narrowly defined and told what their abilities and interests are and who have struggled for decades to be seen as competent workers, not just caretakers. He could have tried to empathize with minorities who have been discriminated against for centuries and are more underrepresented in top colleges than they were 35 years ago. He could have taken into account the role of culture and history, acknowledging how important parenting, social networks, and racism and sexism are on a person, and how interests, ability, and culture interact in complicated ways that even the best scientists don’t fully understand.