Empire State Building Lights Go Wild As Dead & Company Play 'Touch Of Grey'

An iconic American building just paid tribute to an iconic American band.

Last Saturday night, the Empire State Building in New York City synchronized its lights to the Grateful Dead’s 1987 hit “Touch of Grey” as the band’s spinoff, Dead & Company, played at Citi Field in Queens.

Dead & Company features three surviving members of the Dead: guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir along with drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, in addition to guitarist/vocalist John Mayer, bass player Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

“Touch of Grey” was the band’s encore, with the Empire State Building lighting up in sync with the tune as Weir and Mayer swapped lead vocals. Watch for the fortuitously timed fireworks in the distance just as Mayer sings “every silver lining’s got a touch of grey.”