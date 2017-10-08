Employee Social Media Engagement May Help Business Trust

In an age of declining public trust of authority, businesses are turning to their employees for sharing influence across social networks. Public relations effectiveness may be measured, but big data quickly produce complex results.

“Everybody is in some way chasing that same holy grail of being able to attribute everything back to its source,” Edelman Chicago President Jay Porter says. “So, certainly, brands are trying to do that, understanding all of the impacts along the customer journey.”

Edelman hosted a luncheon for public relations professors during the annual Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC) conference in Chicago. The end of summer event is an opportunity for Porter to update educators on PR trends.

The results from Edelman’s global Trust Barometer released after the presidential election continue to be digested, as U.S. journalists report on “fake news” social media accounts and content. The AEJMC broader conversation this year was dominated by discussion and research about social media and news sources lacking credibility.

Brand voice and customer loyalty are important in building social media trust. “It’s theoretically easier to do with employees who are sort of a captive audience, but you’re still faced with that same question,” Porter says. The sources for trustworthy shared content, for example, may be:

· Employee “loyalty and advocacy”

· The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

· Transparent internal communication

· Company culture and a “bond with managers”

· Team collaboration

These “multiple inputs,” Porter says, make it challenging to isolate factors driving behavior. Employee satisfaction can be studied through surveys or observed behavior in search of deeper relationships within the data.

Millennial employees appear to be particularly interested in brand voice and impact when it comes to solving large social problems. The loss of trust in government offers businesses an opportunity to step up through authentic engagement. “There’s a huge desire for action and advocacy around issues that consumers care about,” Porter says. “So, I don’t think it’s optional, I mean the first, second and third requirements are just transparency.”

I think it’s all going to relate to culture, and those have to feel sort of on-brand of the internal brand to your employees. A Cisco shouldn’t try to do something that’s right for Starbucks and expect the same result.

Porter says it is critical to gather employee engagement and satisfaction data, and be as analytical with internal communication as with external PR: “I think we’re going to see a lot of really exciting creativity around employee engagement and internal conversations, and some of the same firepower.”

The Edelman data showed some companies are better than competitors at building trust, but the largest predictor remains an industry sector. It appears that the public tends to make sweeping judgments about types of businesses.

“I think the good news is that beyond that transparency, consumers – and again, particularly Millennials and I would suspect Gen Z – come with this tremendous built-in filter for authenticity,” Porter says. “If a brand is engaging on something in- authentically, they’ve sort of been trained to decode that kind of natively.”

If companies are guided by transparency, authenticity and stakeholder expectations, then Porter says, “it’s going to be hard to be really off-base.”

Trust may be considered the “meta construct” used to build successful internal and external communication programs. Porter adds that trust informs Edelman research and insights, the PR work done, and evaluation of effectiveness. In a sense, this is like an academic research program in which social science data feed new research questions.

Social marketers have developed specific strategic planning frameworks that begin with a scan of social media spaces, measure key performance indicators (KPI’s), and generate results based upon long-term relationships.