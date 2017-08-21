Employee Volunteering Programs: A Must-Have for Businesses in 21st Century

While there are many ways to support your community, one of the best and easiest one is volunteering. Offering your time, effort and even expertise for free for a cause bigger than you make you a happier, more fulfilled human being and it makes the world a better place.

More and more people across the country - in fact, across the world - are opening minds to the idea of volunteering. And what’s even more satisfying, companies are also implementing volunteering programs which make it easier for their staff to donate their time. However, the construction and execution of such programs can be difficult - I know this from first-hand experience. So, you have to ask yourself: why do it?

Here are a few of the amazing benefits that kept me going through creating an effective Employee Volunteer Program (EVR).

1. Contributing to Something Bigger Than Us:

Giving should be mainly about giving. We don’t just live in our homes and don’t just spend time in our offices. We want to be able to enjoy every corner of our community with smiling, happy people. But even if we don’t go everywhere and don’t meet everyone, just knowing that we are generating positive energy and doing good deeds is enough!

2. Successfully promoting an enticing company culture:

At this day and age, choosing where to work is much more about being part of a community than it is about anything else. A huge percentage of people - from the most to the least qualified ones, choose their employer based on how they feel. When you offer your team the chance to volunteer together and support causes that matter for them, you connect them on a whole different level and create a company culture that improves internal communication, simplifies processes and attracts attention.

3. Recruiting the right people:

Speaking of drawing attention, when you create a vibrant company culture that anyone can feel, you become a dream employer for your ideal employees. This process of generating interest in your firm among professionals is natural and leads to attracting and retaining the right employees.

4. Increasing Employee Satisfaction Levels:

At the beginning of 2015, Millennials surpassed Gen Xers as the largest generation in U.S. labor force. Millennials are a mostly optimistic generation, and they believe that life and work should be worthwhile and give meaning. According to What Millennials Want From Work and Life | Gallup http://www.gallup.com/businessjournal/191435/millennials-work-life.aspx, millennials look for work that fuels their sense of purpose and makes them feel important. Seventy-one percent of millennials who strongly agree that they know what their organization stands for and what makes it different from its competitors say they plan to be with their company for at least one year.

5. Serving Marketing Purposes.

While advertising is certainly not the goal of creating a volunteer program for your business - though some managers and business owners still think it is - it is a pleasant side effect of the fact that you and your team are out there, communicating and making your community a better place. As they say, you can’t keep a good thing small - volunteering will certainly lead to attracting new clients sooner or later.

The good news is a successful EVR doesn’t have to cost a lot and can save your business money by increasing employee engagement and reducing turnover. You can create a successful EVR by doing a little research into what the needs are in your community. There are many ways to make your community a better place, whether it is or stacking and sorting donations at a local food pantry.