Employers and Senior Care

The rapidly aging US population will increasingly have an economic impact on the business community. By 2020, 56 million people will be 65 or older and that number will reach 85 million by 2050. Seventy percent of those over 65 will be unable to care for themselves at some point without assistance.

Caring for an elderly relative becomes the responsibility of a family member, usually a woman, who is often employed full-time. According to “Caring for America’s Seniors: The Value of Home Care,” published by Home Care Association of America there are currently 34.2 million Americans serving as a family caregiver for someone 50 and older. These individuals spend 24.4 hours a week and 60% of them also work full-time.

The impact of being a caregiver takes an emotional and psychical toll: 25% are more likely to be diagnosed with high blood pressure 70% report symptoms of depression and 50% are more likely to experience daily physical pain.

Why should American business leaders care about the struggle of caregivers? Quite simply, the costs are staggering. Overall, businesses lose $34 billion annually representing $5.1 billion in absenteeism; $4.8 billion in the shift from full-time to part-time employment; $6.6 billion in turnover and another $6.3 billion in workday adjustments.

Employers looking to keep valuable employees need to address the issues surrounding what they need to care for their elderly relatives. In “Caregiving in the U.S. 2015” 6 out of 10 caregivers report being employed and the same number report having to make workplace accommodations as a result of caregiving. Eight out of 10 caregivers (84%) want more information on caregiving topics while 42% want to know how to keep their loved one safe at home and 42% want to know how to manage their own stress.

In the near future, visionary companies will offer resources for caregivers as part of their benefits package. Employees will be provided with tools to access their caregiving situation; they will be offered resources and solutions, including tools and programs to proactively plan for an aging loved one’s needs. Technology will enable them to get advice from “live” experts. All of this support and planning will increase employee focus and productivity. If you aren’t worried about Mom being well cared for, you will be more effective at work.

American businesses know that attracting and keeping valuable employees is essential to remaining competitive. Helping these employees care for an elderly relative will result in increase productivity, lower turnover and fewer days off. Our economy and global competiveness will benefit when we recognize and help caregivers.