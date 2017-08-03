PARENTS
53 Empowering Celebrity Breastfeeding Moments

These famous moms got real about the highs and lows of nursing.

The whole “celebrities are just like us” notion is often hard to believe. But when it comes to breastfeeding, many famous moms have shown they encounter the same ups and downs as their non-Hollywood counterparts.

In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, we’ve put together a compilation of memorable moments when celebrity moms shared their own nursing experiences. From Pink to Chrissy Teigen to Kristen Bell, these ladies are normalizing breastfeeding in front of a big audience.

  • 1 Pink

    Pink has posted multiple breastfeeding selfies on Instagram since welcoming her son Jameson in December. Some standout photos included a "brelfie" on a hike and one in the makeup chair

    And, during an album photo shoot in 2012, Pink shared a photo of herself nursing then-baby Willow Sage. The next year, her husband Carey Hart posted an Instagram photo of his wife breastfeeding their daughter at a restaurant in Paris. In honor of National Breastfeeding Month 2016, Pink posted a throwback photo of herself nursing Willow.
  • 2 Kristen Bell
    In January, Kristen Bell shared a hilarious story about the time she skipped pumping for a day for a role. “It was mildly painful, but it was worth it,” she said. “This was my version of Christian Bale losing 125 pounds or something.”

    When Bell hosted the 2014 CMT Awards, she gave her Twitter followers a glimpse into her "new backstage beauty routine" -- a breast pump.
  • 3 Kelly Rowland
    Kelly Rowland wrote about breastfeeding in her 2017 book, Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened).

    In the book, she recalled nursing her son Titan, who was born in 2014. “All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll! In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying ‘horrified’) by the transformation of the boobs,” she wrote. “My nipples were HUGE ― we are talking the size of Frisbees ― and sometimes I could see these veins bulging out while I was nursing. My boobs themselves were so long and stretchy that I sometimes felt like I could’ve swung them over my shoulders.”
  • 4 Amber Tamblyn
    Amber Tamblyn got real about the messiness of breastfeeding in March when she posted a selfie on Instagram that showed off her milk-stained shirt.
  • 5 Amanda Seyfried
    Amanda Seyfried settled the breastfeeding vs. bottle-feeding debate on Twitter in July. "Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement," she tweeted.

    She also tweeted parts of a 2016 Quartz article from writer Maureen Shaw about the double standard in society's sexualization of breasts: "Breasts are intended to feed babies. With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative remain so stigmatized? In a word: sex. We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake."
  • 6 Peta Murgatroyd
    In February, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd posted a mirror selfie on Instagram that captures one of the pitfalls of breastfeeding.  

    ”Oh the joys of motherhood,” she wrote in the caption. “Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now... LOL #mustremembermyboobpads."
  • 7 Olivia Wilde

    In 2016, Olivia Wilde posted of herself pumping breast milk into mason jars for her 7-week-old daughter, Daisy, on Instagram. Earlier that year, she posted a breastfeeding selfie with her little "drinking buddy."

    In the September 2014 issue of Glamour, Wilde talked about her experience breastfeeding her then-4-month-old son Otis. Accompanying the interview was a stunning image of her nursing him.
  • 8 Emily Blunt
    In a 2016 interview with InStyle, Emily Blunt got real about breastfeeding and the chaos of raising a toddler and an infant. “I’m still breastfeeding, so I am hungry all the time,” she said.

    “After we got home from the hospital, I didn’t shower for a week," she continued. "And then John and I were like, ‘Let’s go out for dinner' ... I could last only about an hour because my boobs were exploding. When the milk first comes in, it’s like a tsunami. But we went, just to prove to ourselves that we could feel normal for a second.”
  • 9 Tatyana Ali
    Tatyana Ali opened up about breastfeeding in a 2016 interview with Essence. "I decided to breastfeed solely, so that is really what my schedule is [all about],” Ali said.

    “You know, it’s something that is not necessarily instinctive, like there are messes and there are different techniques and styles,” she added. “Then you have to learn the style of your baby and how much they want to eat. The learning curve has been huge.”
  • 10 Audrina Patridge
    Audrina Patridge posted a breastfeeding selfie with her daughter on Instagram in 2016. “Breastfeeding was the most painful thing,” she told People. “For me, it was more painful than the C-section! The first two to three weeks were excruciating, but I got through it!”
  • 11 Liv Tyler

    Two weeks after Liv Tyler and her fiancé David Gardner welcomed their daughter Lula Rose, the actress posted a sweet breastfeeding selfie on Instagram in July 2016.
  • 12 Alyssa Milano

    Alyssa Milano has become a very vocal breastfeeding advocate. In honor of World Breastfeeding Week 2016, she posted several "brelfies" to #normalizebreastfeeding.

    Milano also made headlines in fall 2014 when she posted two different photos of herself breastfeeding her daughter Elizabella. In April 2015, she tweeted about an incident at a London airport when she was not permitted to bring her pumped breast milk through security. She also defended a mother's right to breastfeed in public during an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show."
  • 13 Thandie Newton

    Thandie Newton posted a breastfeeding selfie in July 2016. "This is what my body is made for," she wrote in the caption. "And the rest is my choice. #Freedom"
  • 14 Mila Kunis
    While promoting "Bad Moms" in 2016, Mila Kunis revealed that she received "shameful" looks from strangers while breastfeeding her daughter, Wyatt, in public.

    “In the States and in our culture, we sexualize the breast so much that there’s an aspect of it that people just don’t know how to wrap their head around the idea of showing your breast in public,” she explained, adding, "If it’s not for you, don’t look.”
  • 15 Chrissy Teigen

    Since becoming a mother, Chrissy Teigen has been very open about her decision to breastfeed, posting Snapchat videos of herself nursing baby Luna.

    In June 2016, she posted a hilarious Instagram photo of herself clutching her breasts while riding Disneyland's Splash Mountain. The caption reads, “MY MILK.”
  • 16 Tess Holliday

    Since welcoming her son Bowie in 2016, model Tess Holliday has posted several breastfeeding photos on Instagram, including one of her nursing on the job at a photo shoot.
  • 17 Kristin Cavallari

    In March 2016, Kristin Cavallari posted a photo of herself pumping on her book tour.

    One month later, she again posed with her breast pump while lounging on vacation.
  • 18 Adele
    Adele opened up about her breastfeeding experience and the pressure on moms to nurse during a performance in London in March 2016. 

    “The pressure on us is fucking ridiculous,” she said. “And all those people who put pressure on us, you can go f*ck yourselves, all right? Because it’s hard. Some of us can’t do it. I managed about nine weeks with my boobs.”

    “All I wanted to do was breastfeed and then I couldn’t and then I felt like, ‘If I was in the jungle now back in the day, my kid would be dead because my milk’s gone,’” she added.
  • 19 Padma Lakshmi

    In March 2016, Padma Lakshmi posted a throwback photo that shows her multitasking while nursing her baby daughter. "This is a shout out to working Moms everywhere!!" she wrote in the caption.
  • 20 Karolina Kurková
    Model Karolína Kurková posted a "brelfie" in February 2016. In the caption, she invited others to share their own breastfeeding photos.

    "It was challenging for me at the start, but I am loving every step of this journey," she wrote of her breastfeeding experience. "I celebrate the women who have made this beautiful commitment!!"
  • 21 Maya Rudolph
    While promoting "The Angry Birds Movie" in 2016, Maya Rudolph talked about parenting and breastfeeding in particular. 

    “My mother breastfed me — there’s like, folklore about it, people always say, ‘I remember your mother used to breastfeed you!’—probably until I was about 4," she said. "So I just thought my kids would be hanging off me for years, but they were all like, ‘I’m done!’” 
  • 22 Brooklyn Decker

    Brooklyn Decker posted a too-real breastfeeding photo the night of the Golden Globes 2016. Her hashtags of choice: #notgoldenglobes #mykidsuckinonagoldenglobetho.
  • 23 Tamera Mowry
    Tamera Mowry opened up about her breastfeeding struggles in a personal post on her website in 2015.

    "Aden wasn’t latching properly, which meant I experienced soreness, my nipples were callused and I was in pain for about eight weeks," she wrote. "I was having a hard time keeping up my supply of milk, and it was taking a major emotional toll on me."
  • 24 Jessica Alba
    In a July 2015 interview with Yahoo Parenting, the actress explained that the feeding line at Honest Co. supports both breastfeeding and formula feeding parents. “The overall community online was either one or the other. And a lot of my friends did both," Alba said. "So I wanted to develop a real dialogue, and create a line that’s for everyone. So whether you want to breastfeed, or whether you want to supplement feed, we’re going to give you the best in both areas.” In her book, The Honest Life, she shared her personal breastfeeding journey, writing, “I breastfed as long as I could, but not as long as I wanted. I had to get back to work, and I wasn’t able to keep it going.”
  • 25 Zoe Saldana
    While struggling with pumping pain in 2015, Zoe Saldana turned to Twitter for advice from fellow lactating mamas. She received many pain relief tips from her followers.
  • 26 Blake Lively

    In 2015, Lively posted an Instagram photo of herself nursing her daughter James, along with the caption: “The PERKS of breastfeeding. #YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde.”
  • 27 Nicole Trunfio
    After model Nicole Trunfio brought her newborn baby son to for her Elle Australia photo shoot, a picture of her breastfeeding him landed on the June 2015 cover. She later posted a candid nursing photo on Instagram.
  • 28 Kourtney Kardashian

    While on vacation in Las Vegas in April 2015, Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of herself with her breast pump. The caption read, "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."

    The mom of three has been open about her breastfeeding experience in the past. In 2011, she said she quit breastfeeding son, Mason, when he was 14 months old. "I think I stopped early because my sisters were like 'OK, it's time, it's time,'" she said on the "Today" show. "I miss it, I loved it."
  • 29 Doutzen Kroes
    Dutch model Doutzen Kroes appeared on the March 2015 cover of Vogue Netherlands with her kids, who also appeared in a photo shoot for the magazine. Posing in a bed with her husband DJ Sunnery James and 4-year-old son Phyllon, Kroes breastfed her 5-month-old daughter Myllena in one shot.
  • 30 Molly Sims
    Supermodel Molly Sims opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding her first child in an interview with Fit Pregnancy for her February/March 2015 cover issue. “When Brooks was born, my milk never came in, and I tried to breastfeed for three months,” she said. “I felt awful and ashamed. I wanted to breastfeed because it’s so good for the baby, so I worked with a lactation specialist," Sims continued. "After three months, she said, ‘You’re done. You don’t have any milk.’ I’ll try breastfeeding again, but if it doesn’t work, I won’t push it.”

This article is part of HuffPost Parents’ World Breastfeeding Week series. Read more here.

