Empowering millennials to think holistically about their health and reject social media diet fads

Being a young person is a difficult time in everyone’s life, but for the millennial generation, growing up under the spotlight of their own social media channels can lead to some dangerous decisions and behaviours that could impact their health and wellbeing for the rest of their lives.

The rise of the Internet has come with inevitable drawbacks. With the information overload, young people are subject to a societal shift, evidenced by the increasingly damaging effect of social media and online networks propagating false and unrealistic body images.

Celebrities and so-called ‘influencers’ champion harmful quick-fix solutions to mislead young people into achieving their ideal Instagram-ready bodies. Readily accessible, 24/7, the pressure to ‘look good’ online has never been more apparent. For younger kids, still at school, it doesn’t stop when the school bell rings; they are also being targeted at home by cyber bullies.

Growing up, I was subjected to the same idealised body images through magazines and the glamorised worlds of TV. However, there wasn’t the added layer of psychological endorsement from peers and the instant gratification experienced by sharing personal content from my life in a bid to acquire as many online ‘likes’ as possible. I worry how this affects young people in forming relationships with each other, understanding themselves, and their ability to embrace their unique individuality. It is becoming more difficult for them to feel content during what is already a transitional and challenging period of their lives.

It’s not just body image that effects young people in their formative years, it’s being flung onto a treadmill of exams, pressure, university and careers, along with potential issues at home from the fracturing of the family unit. Opportunities for meaningful face-to-face time, to experience positive affirmations and gain holistic support from family, friends and support networks, are becoming more rare. What’s more, if you don’t fit the mould, there is little outlet these days to get support and express how you feel transparently and openly, for fear of ruining your online social media image.

During the last 20 years of my career, I’ve taken steps to work with other health and wellbeing experts across nutrition, fitness and wellbeing to really get to grips with the issues affecting young people today, with a view to breaking down the barriers through research into this generation. In doing so, I’ve gained a greater understanding of the best way to motivate and support millennials to achieve their full health and wellbeing potential. There has never been a more important time to address the ‘why?’ Our research reveals that 60% of millennials are prepared to risk sickness from side effects linked to achieving the ‘ideal’ body; there’s a real sense of urgency to tackle this.

Working with experts such as Dr Hilary Jones, nutritionist Faith Toogood and personal trainer Stuart Pilkington, I was able to secure funding to develop a social networking platform based around health and wellbeing, sochal.com, that creates a supportive environment for people of all ages, not just millennials, in a one-stop holistic health hub. I wanted to create a safe space, which can provide answers that I didn’t have access to when I was a young person.

By bringing together fitness, nutrition and wellbeing experts, including my own expertise as a psychologist, within a dynamic and supportive online community, millennials can access free content around everything from healthy meal plans to advice on body dysmorphia and mindfulness. By having an access point to information online, I hope it enables young people to identify areas of their lives where they may need to alter their perspective, gives them the confidence to talk to others and realise they’re not alone.

