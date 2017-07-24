Empowering Social Change Through Film & Storytelling: The Slum Film Festival

It only takes one idea, one story to change an entire community. The Slum Film Festival empowers Nairobi’s surrounding slums to share their stories and defy stereotypes through film.

Founded in 2011, the Slum Film Festival was the result of a collaboration between Federico Olivieri, of the Spanish Embassy, and Josphat Keya, of the Hot Sun Foundation, aspiring to break down stereotypes and recreate the narrative of life in the slums. European filmmaker, Olivieri, now based in the United States, shares his perspective on the impact one idea had on an entire country.

How did you become involved with the inception of Kenya’s Slum Film Festival (SFF)?

I was relocated from Spain to Kenya in 2009 to work with Spain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry. The goal of my work was to promote cultural cooperation for development. Given my background in African Media studies and Film, I discovered ways to integrate art into community development. I quickly learned about the slums of Nairobi and met Josphat Keya through a local project. We discussed creating a platform where locals could share their stories to celebrate their culture rather than belittle it. We worked alongside the Spanish embassy and other organizations to launch the first film festival in 2011. Since it’s premiere, SFF has gained support from over 15 organizations and numerous volunteers to continue this tradition every year.

Did you ever feel like your credibility as a filmmaker and storyteller was questioned because you were an outsider?

I understood from the beginning that I had some privilege as the producer of many ideas that ignited the festival’s creation, but I do not think it was a disadvantage for me. Kenyans may have seen me as a facilitator for the development of certain projects because I tried to be involved in multiple aspects. I engaged in dialogue with everyone in order to accommodate ideas and interests. I never tried to impose my viewpoints on the content, rather I tried to understand what the artists wanted from their experience and production. I’ve always been aware of my position and aimed to find ways in which I could be beneficial to the community.

Was there any concern about exposing the personal stories of local filmmakers during the festival?

We never showcased content the artists didn't want to show themselves. The fact that filmmakers presented these ideas gave us security that we weren't exposing narratives or identities that would make them uncomfortable. The festival was questioned during its initial stages for being called a “slum” festival. But in choosing a name for this event, we were intentional with the word “slum.” It has negative connotations so we encourage festival participants to be honest about the reality they live in to breakdown existing stereotypes. We don’t want to hide these communities. We hope that the power of these films can educate others and help people understand that coming from a slum isn't synonymous with something negative like a stereotype.

Has SFF received controversial films that could perpetuate stereotypes or depict the slums through a negative light?

We cannot prevent the negative outlook that comes with certain topics. When the stories originate from internal voices and perspectives, the narrative becomes an agent of change rather than a victim of the situation. Many young filmmakers portray stories of problems in the slums because they know they can raise awareness. In a past festival, a health-based NGO partnered with SFF after watching The Mwelu Foundation’s film, Being A Girl, addressing health concerns within the slums. This festival allows representation of the slums to come from the community itself and become a site for public awareness. This was the mission of SFF. We wanted to create a film festival that could be an opportunity to discuss topics from multiple viewpoints. The popularity of the festival has really grown into a platform in which cultural production becomes linked to social responsibility.

Many NGOs have become inspired by the films presented at SFF every year. Has the team considered expanding the festival to international audiences?

The SFF family is trying to expose a greater community to the work presented at the festivals. They want to engage with other festivals like the Afrika Filmfestival in Belgium or the Human Rights Watch Film Festival based in New York by initiating partnerships to allow SFF’s winning films to be showcased in other countries too. One of the biggest topics of discussion currently is language barrier. The team is working to find a way to make these stories accessible to international audiences.

SFF Press Team Featured film at the Slum Film Festival’s 3rd Edition of 2013“You see that tall handsome one, he went like this to me...”

How has the growth of this festival influenced your personal growth over the years?

I have moved to other countries and began working on projects influenced by what I learned in Kenya a few years after the first festival in 2011. Josphat and an entire team of incredible people have kept the festival alive. It never ceases to impress me because it has really gained a strong following and continues to impact the community in positive ways. Personally, I’ve learned a lot about how individual stories can deepen our understanding of complex problems. Anything in life needs to have multiple and complex narratives in order to understand it completely.

SFF Press Team Federico Olivieri

Federico Olivieri was one of the driving forces behind the inception of the Slum Film Festival. Currently under the direction of George Karanja and Josphat Keya, the festival is gradually impacting the lives of audiences around the world. Click here to visit the festival’s site and see winning films from past festivals.