Enchanted at the Movies: John Carroll Lynch Captured the Essence of Harry Dean Stanton in 'Lucky'

I’ve been asking myself what it would be like to watch ‘Lucky’, John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut, today. When I sat in that dark theater on an early morning in Locarno during the film festival, the wonder of the film and its protagonist Harry Dean Stanton washed over me in a succession of awe inspiring, ever surprising moments. I felt ‘Lucky’ — and that feeling was wonderful, because I imagined shaking Stanton’s hand one day and telling him so in person.

Yet today, with Stanton gone, would I still manage to find all that is charming, poignant, funny, cool and magical in the film or would I simply stop at the tears, knowing its protagonist and absolute inspiration is no longer here — no longer able to touch us in the same way?

Perhaps the greatness of a true actor and a great man, someone of Stanton’s calibre both on screen and off, is being able to remain among us through his life’s work. While ‘Lucky’ would definitely be a different viewing experience with Stanton gone, it would still undeniably present a rollercoaster ride of sensations, just like it did for me less than two months ago.

When I sat down with character actor turned filmmaker John Carroll Lynch in Locarno back in August, we talked about Stanton in the present tense of course. I haven’t changed his wording because through ‘Lucky’, I believe the late actor has remained forever among his adoring audiences, finally the proper protagonist of his own movie. And Lynch has gifted us in the process a performance deserving of a Best Actor Oscar statuette for Stanton. We are lucky and I really do hope the Academy takes note.

If you watch one movie this coming weekend, make it ‘Lucky’, because it is the perfect film — trust me on that. ‘Lucky’ opens in the US on September 29th.

That said, following is my chat with Lynch — no relation to David who is also featured in the film — where he talks about what it’s like to work with a lead actor in his nineties, the aloneness of the artist and the real purpose of believing in something spiritual.

’Lucky’ is an actor’s piece. Was that the kind of project you were looking for as your first film as a director?

John Carroll Lynch: When you want to direct, you go with the assets you have. You come from some department — very few people start in the director’s chair, some have and have done quite well but most people don’t — and the first piece they do likely relies heavily on their department to succeed. Also as an actor in terms of production capabilities, when you are trying to talk people into letting you do it, if you say to them “hey, I’m an actor but I’d really like to make a movie about car chases, if that’s OK with you” most people will go “yeah… Do you have a car chase I can look at that you might have been successful at doing before?”

Instead, I did know that I could tell this story, that I had the primary skills of knowing and loving how to work with actors.

Did you steer clear of any pitfalls as a first time director?

Lynch: Oh I made terrible mistakes! I won’t tell you where they are, but they are in the film.

As an audience member, you didn’t make any for me!

Lynch: Well, thank you. That’s kind of you to say, and I’m glad you had that response. One of the things I love about the way in which most audiences come to movies, is they want it to work. They want to go in and have the story told. And you kind of have to talk them out of believing most of the time. If you don’t break the handshake they’ll keep shaking it. That’s what I wanted to make sure, that was the case, we’d never break the handshake. But it took a while to realize if it was really working.

It’s kind of like you’re stitching two things together, like you’re working with leather and have to be really close to do it right — but you never get a chance to step back and realize…

How does a director work with an actor who is ninety years old?

Lynch: We made a lot of decisions production-wise, because of where Harry is in his life. We extended the schedule, it was an eighteen days shoot but we did it over six weeks, instead of four — it was two days, three days, four days and one five days. So we made sure he got breaks. We also wanted to shoot near Los Angeles because we wanted him to go home every night to his own bed, to his own house. And also we wanted to try to get him, in and out and door to door, in ten hours if we could and twelve if we had to. That was a challenge, but I wouldn’t say anything else about the challenge of working with Harry Dean had to do with age, it had more to do with wisdom, his relationship with the material. This was very personal.

Was it hard for him to work through this story?

Lynch: Yes, it was very hard. It was physically very hard for him to do that amount of work, it’s a lot of work. I knew going in we were going to have to care for him. But the other challenging part was it’s like woven out of his life. The relationship to the material is incredibly personal and incredibly sensitive. His willingness to even approach it, his courage to reveal himself, not only his emotions which he does all the time, his presence which he does seemingly effortless and in this case his physical nature.

One of the things I loved about the way in which the movie begins is, I didn’t think I’d ever seen that body on a film. I loved immediately to know him, the fragility of where he is and his fierce vitality are exactly the same. That’s what those scenes express.

Harry Dean Stanton is a model for character actors. An icon, someone all actors wish to be. We know a lot of him is in the part, but how much of you is in ‘Lucky’ as well?

Lynch: I started out acting with a theater company. I went to the same place every day and worked with the same 32 people, we did 6 plays a year and in some I’d have big parts and others small and I went to the factory every day. I really do love that. And it was with people, you were always with people. Then you get a little lucky and you start doing films and you start working with great people — it’s fun and you can afford an extra couch and the other things that go along with that kind of work. The tradeoff is you start to be kind of moth-balled in a little metal box. They let you come out, and work with others for a few minutes and then they say “could you go back to your little metal box while we rearrange everything?” And you stop being with others. And the carny world you are in where you go from place to place, and you’re there for three or four weeks or even a day or two, you start being alone a lot. And in that way I guess, you begin to not be connected in the way that you were.

In that way, there is some of that same aloneness.

How spiritual are you personally?